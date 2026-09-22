Old Wesley mark return to the big time with celebration of famous victory over Barbarians

Several times in the last seven years, usually at the end of each season, Old Wesley must have wondered if days like this would ever happen again. But suddenly, it’s as if the stars have aligned for the Donnybrook club. They could hardly have timed their return to Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League any better.

After a 29-year absence, and in their 135th year, Old Wesley are preparing for their first top-flight outing in three decades in Saturday’s opening round of matches. Their opponents for the away fixture will be Clontarf. Even more appropriately, on October 3rd, Old Wesley play their first home 1A game at Energia Park in 29 years against Cork Constitution, also in their 135th season.

The two clubs celebrated their centenaries in the 1991-92 season by fielding a combined side against an Ireland XV, drawn from the wider squad picked by Jerry and Noel Murphy for the 1991 World Cup.

In what was effectively a World Cup warm-up match for Ireland prior to the squad being finalised, the combined Cork Con/Old Wesley side proved surprisingly competitive at Temple Hill before conceding three tries in the final 10 minutes.

Then came an extraordinary week for both clubs as they each marked their 100-year celebration by hosting star-studded Barbarians sides. On September 10th, 1991, Cork Con played the Barbarians at Temple Hill, where they were beaten 39–9.

Two days later, Old Wesley hosted a Barbarians side featuring Eric Champ, Tony Underwood, Pierre Berbizier and Eric Rush at a packed Donnybrook. In one of the proudest days of the club’s history, they completed an improbable 37–36 win. The winning drop goal came from Adrian Hawe’s trusty left boot with the last kick of the game.

By coincidence, the day before Old Wesley host Cork Con next week, a dinner has been organised to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the former’s victory over the Barbarians. The reunion will be attended by the majority of the Old Wesley team that played that night, as well as Kenny Murphy, Michael Bradley and Charlie Murphy from Cork Con.

What makes the timing of Old Wesley’s return to the AIL’s top flight all the more sweet is that they have been banging at the door of Division 1A repeatedly under head coach Morgan Lennon. They lost out to CC in the 2018-19 promotion playoff final, and when the pandemic hit in March 2020, Old Wesley were unbeaten in Division 1B before the season was abandoned.

The IRFU subsequently decided there would be no automatic promotion the following season, when Old Wesley finished top of 1B, but then lost in the playoff semi-finals at home to Naas having played the majority of the game with 14 men. After several playoff near-misses, Old Wesley made sure of their return to 1A by leading from pillar to post last season.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Old Wesley celebration dinner, and can contact info@oldwesley.ie or niallfarren@live.ie for details.

Old Wesley XV: Niall Farren; Des Jackson, Michael McArdle, Dermot Strong, Andrew Johnston; Adrian Hawe, Deryck Vincent; Henry Hurley, Stephen Mooney, John Feehan; Alan Hunt, David Bursey; Robert Love, Chris Pim, Andrew Blair. Replacements: Paul Allen, Alistair Pim, John White, Philip Jones, John Lowry, Gavin Ellis.

Barbarian XV: Eric Champ (Fra); Tony Underwood (Eng), Quentin Daniels (SA), Scott Pierce (NZ), Ian Hunter (Eng); Colin Stephens (Wal), Pierre Berbizier (Fra, capt); Topo Rodriguez (Arg, Aust), Graham Dawe (Eng), Mark Lee (Eng); Andy McDonald (Sco), Tony Copsey (Wal); Karri Tapper (Swe), Eric Rush (NZ), Brian Spillane (Irl).