Connacht ring the changes for Challenge Cup meeting with Montpellier

Cian Prendergast will captain Connacht, in what will be his 100th appearance for the province against Montpellier. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Cian Prendergast will captain Connacht, in what will be his 100th appearance for the province, in their Challenge Cup quarter-finals against two-time winners Montpellier at Septeo Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish).

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has made four changes from the team that beat the Durban-based Sharks last week. Three of those are enforced with the injured Dave Heffernan, Josh Ioane and Shane Jennings replaced by Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sean Naughton and Shayne Bolton, who makes his first appearance in over three months after recovering from injury.

The final change is in the back row, with Paul Boyle coming in at number eight and Josh Murphy moving to the bench, as Prendergast shifts to blindside. The pack is completed by props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, locks Joe Joyce and Darragh Murray, and the in-form Shamus Hurley-Langton.

In the backs, Matthew Devine continues at scrumhalf, Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde continue together at centre, and the back three is completed by winger Chay Mullins and full-back Sam Gilbert.

Finlay Bealham is unavailable due to personal reasons so Jack Aungier is named among the replacements.

The 22-year-old academy hooker Matthew Victory, who has been part of Galwegians’ AIL 2B title-winning team this season and who will progress to a senior contract next season, is named for his sixth appearance, having made his debut in Connacht’s 34-31 pool defeat in Montpellier last January.

Backrower Sean O’Brien and halfbacks Ben Murphy and Jack Carty are also recalled to the match day squad on the bench.

“Knockout European rugby in France is a massive challenge but one we’re really looking forward to,” said Lancaster. “We’ve seen really positive growth within the group these last few months however we now need to take our performance up another level given how well Montpellier are playing.

“Cian’s 100th appearance for the club is a huge achievement for him. He leads by his actions on and off the field every day, and inspires everyone around him, so he deserves all the accolades he’ll get on what is a very proud day for him and his family.”

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Shayne Bolton, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Chay Mullins; Sean Naughton, Matthew Devine; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Matthew Victory, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Sean O’Brien, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, John Devine.