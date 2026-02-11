Six Nations

Ireland under-20s make three changes for Six Nations clash against Italy

Andrew Browne’s side shipped a heavy defeat away to France in last week’s opener

Ireland's Tom Wood during last week's first round Under-20 Six Nations fixture against France at Stade Aime Gral. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Wed Feb 11 2026 - 15:151 MIN READ

Andrew Browne has made three changes and a positional switch to the starting team that lost to France in Perpignan for this Friday’s Under-20 Six Nations clash against Italy at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.45pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Cashel’s Rob Carney is named in the centre alongside fellow Munster man James O’Leary with Johnny O’Sullivan dropping to the bench. Lee Fitzpatrick, who missed the France game through injury, returns at hooker with Rian Handley moving to the replacements.

Garryowen’s Joe Finn has been promoted to the starting line-up at blindside flanker, Josh Neill switches to openside with Billy Hayes on the bench. Old Belvedere scrumhalf James O’Dwyer has been promoted to the matchday 23, with Fergus Callington and Ethan Black dropping out of the match squad for Friday night’s game.

Ireland lost 50-21 at the Stade Aimé Giral but beat Italy 29-10 in a pre-tournament warm-up game in Belfield.

The Italians lost heavily to Scotland in their opening Six Nations fixture, taking a 36-10 defeat at Stadio Monigo last Friday.

Ireland Under-20s: Noah Byrne; Derry Moloney, Rob Carney, James O’Leary, Daniel Ryan; Tom Wood, Christopher Barrett; Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick, Sami Bishti (capt); Dylan McNeice, Donnacha McGuire; Joe Finn, Josh Neill, Diarmaid O’Connell. Replacements: Rian Handley, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Ben Blaney, Bill Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea, Johnny O’Sullivan.

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
