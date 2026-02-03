Connacht left frustrated by Matthew Devine’s decision to leave for Ulster

Matthew Devine scores a try for Connacht during last month's European Rugby Challenge Cup game against US Montauban at Dexcom Stadium, Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht have expressed disappointment at the announcement that Matthew Devine will join Ulster at the end of the season. The former Ireland under-20 scrumhalf will join on a one-year deal “until at least the summer of 2027”, according to Ulster.

The 23-old from Ballinasloe, Co Galway, will renew acquaintances with some of the Ulster coaches, having scored four tries in four starts when starring in the Irish Under-20 team that won the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam under Richie Murphy. He also worked with attack coach Mark Sexton during his stint with Connacht.

“I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to make the move up north,” said Devine. “It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to join a team who are making great strides forward and playing some of the most exciting, attacking rugby in the URC.

“Having worked with the coaching staff before with the Under-20s, I have a great relationship with them and I feel their style suits my game. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the Ulster supporters.”

Ulster Rugby’s general manager, Rory Best, added: “We feel we have secured one of the most talented young scrumhalves in Ireland, who has a strong desire to kick on in his career and develop with his high potential. He will add strong competition to our scrumhalf positions moving forward.”

Devine came through Garbally College, helping them win the Connacht Schools Senior Cup in 2019 and 2020. He also progressed though the Connacht academy and cut his teeth with Galway Corinthians in the AIL. His departure is a disappointment to some of the province’s supporters.

Connacht had permitted Joe Joyce to thank the province and its supporters, as well as stressing there was much to play for this season before his departure to Gloucester. However, the province’s statement regarding Devine had a different tone.

It said: “We can confirm Matthew Devine has chosen not to extend his contract and will leave Connacht Rugby at the end of the season. While we are disappointed by his decision, we thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club.”

It is understood Connacht were proposing to offer Devine a three-year extension, but by then he had already been in discussions with Ulster. His decision to accept a one-year deal may also demonstrate his sense of frustration over a lack of game time.

[ Chatty officials in Zebre v Connacht match reminded us why change is badly neededOpens in new window ]

After starting three games in his final academy year, Devine was restricted to just two starts last season following the arrival, ironically, of Ben Murphy – son of Richie. This season Devine has started two of Connacht’s 14 games.

The 23-year-old is a potential game changer who is sharp to the breakdown with pace to burn. While he is not the finished article and needs to improve his kicking, such progress generally comes quicker with game time. His signing represents an acute disappointment for Connacht but a coup for Ulster.