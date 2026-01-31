Connacht secure much needed bonus-point win against Zebre

URC: Zebre 15 Connacht 31

Connacht made hard work of it, but in the end secured a much-needed bonus-point win to put themselves in touching distance of the top-eight of the URC table.

Having been behind 3-0 at the break, it is thanks to Connacht’s superior fitness that they delivered after the break with four tries and a vital bonus point.

It was not a memorable opening with a 24th-minute penalty spotted by the TMO providing Zebre with the only score of the half, struck by Martin Roger Farias.

However, the Italians displayed their willingness to attack from deep, and but for a Shay Mullins strip, they would have scored an early try. Connacht created chances, but combined with a lack of accuracy and Zebre’s defence, Stuart Lancaster’s side went into the break frustrated.

Connacht's Sam Gilbert and Cathal Forde tackle Zebre Parma's Simone Gesi. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

However, the tide turned in the second half. Within a minute, Joe Joyce scored the game’s first try thanks to a timely block down and the hard-working Cathal Forde.

The home side continued to be competitive, stripping possession when Connacht were within metres of the line, but minutes later Lancaster’s men claimed their second try. Patience was rewarded as the visitors went through the phases before the excellent Sean Jansen, initially short, claimed the second, with fullback Sam Gilbert converting.

The home side staged a comeback soon after, using their forward power to break through from a penalty scrum, and scrumhalf Gonzalo-Garcia delivered. However, they were not helped when he was yellow-carded minutes later and Stuart Lancaster’s men made it count from a penalty kicked touch. Once again the pack did the business with Jansen adding his second, and Gilbert converting.

It put Connacht into an 19-8 lead from which the hosts would not recover. Although Zebre enjoyed plenty of possession, Connacht produced the necessary defensive effort, particularly from the pack, until the 73rd minute when, following a yellow card to Chay Mullins, the home side took advantage with Bautista Staville closing the gap to 21-15. However, Connacht had the last say, claiming a fourth try bonus point when Oisin McCormack added the extras.

Scoring sequence: 26 mins Faris pen 3-0; HT 3-0; 42 mins Joyce try, Gilbert con 3-7; 50 mins Jansen try, Gilbert con 3-14; 55 mins Garcia try 8-14; 61 mins Jansen try, Gilbert con; 8-21,73 mins Stavile try, Farias con 15-21; 78 mins Gilbert pen 15-24; 80+11 mins McCormack try, Gilbert con 15-31.

Yellow cards – Zebre Parma: Garcia (60 mins); Connacht: Chay Mullins (73 mins).

Zebre Parma: G Montemauri, M Belloni, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, S Gesi, M Roger Farias, G Garcia, P Buonfiglio, G Ribaldi, E Pieretto, M Canali, L Krumov (capt), G Ferrari, L Bianchi, D Ruggeri.

Replacements: Juan Pitinari for Pieretto (47 mins), Bautista Stavile for Ruggeri (51), Enrico Lucchin for Montemauri (58), Alessandro Ortombina for Canali (59), Thomas Dominguez for Ferrari (63), Luca Franceschetto for Buonfiglio (65), Shilo Klein for Ribaldi (71).

Connacht Rugby: Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings, Harry West, Cathal Forde, Chay Mullins, Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade, Jordan Duggan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Joe Joyce, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean O’Brien, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Peter Dooley for Duggan (51 mins), Fiachna Barrett for Aungier (51), David O’Connor for Murphy (58), Oisín McCormack for O’Brien (59); Sean Naughton for Ioane (65), Ben Murphy for Blade (71).

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).