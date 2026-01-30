Test debut for Edwin Edogbo could bolster Ireland’s firepower

Edwin Edogbo is a rare talent with the kind of physicality not many Irish players possess. So it is that Andy Farrell and Paul O’Connell could well thrust the 6ft 5in, 127kg lock into his Test debut in the Stade de France next Thursday on the opening night of the 2026 Six Nations.

Not that Edogbo is especially young at 23, more that injuries, and specifically two ruptured Achilles in late 2021 and late 2023, have restricted him to 24 games for Munster.

That’s also why his Test debut hasn’t come sooner. As Farrell showed in naming Paddy McCarthy on the bench against the All Blacks in Chicago, youth and lack of game time is no bar to a Test debut in his mind.

Edogbo had only played two games last October after a near two-year absence before Farrell called him up to train in Chicago, only for a delayed concussion to prevent him from travelling.

He’s since played seven more games and, as he showed in his 55 minutes against Toulon and a half-hour, two-try cameo against Castres, few Irish players provide such power.

If Farrell opts for a 6-2 split, as France will likely do, Edogbo looks a viable option. He’s also a clever lock with good footwork and brilliant over the ball.

Easy-going by nature, nor evidently is Edogbo seemingly starry-eyed by his new surrounds at the Ireland training camp in the Algarve, Portugal, or the prospect of making his debut against France.

“If the opportunity came around, I would be more than ready for it,” he says with his cheery, perma-grin. “But with the nature of the squad, competition is huge and everyone’s fighting for positions.

Edwin Edogbo and Tadhg Beirne in Ireland rugby squad training in the Algarve. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

“And I think there’s a huge learning aspect of this for me that shouldn’t get lost as well. I’m enjoying being around lads like Joe [McCarthy], James Ryan, Tadhg [Beirne], getting a bit of snippets off them and seeing what I can add to my game.”

He’s clearly given the possibility of making his Test debut in Paris some thought.

“I’ve asked a few lads about that night in Marseille in 2024,” he said, referring to how Ireland began their Six Nations title defence that year by beating France 38-17. “A special night, that. But I think it’s important for me now to just take it one day at a time. Focus on the moment now and then what will be, will be.”

Were his Ireland debut to come to pass next week it would complete a memorable fortnight for the Edogbo family.

Last Friday, two days after Edogbo was named in the Ireland squad, all were present to see his younger brother Seán make a man-of-the-match debut for Munster against the Dragons in Musgrave Park.

“It was amazing. Just to see the family group chat popping off and then going back home and seeing everyone’s smiles across everyone’s faces is very special.

“Then for him to get a man-of-the-match that Friday as well, and a brilliant performance, it was almost a cherry on top. Hopefully we see him get more of them in the games and I can be there with him.”

Edogbo’s parents moved from Nigeria to Cobh, Co Cork, where his dad works as a nurse and his mum in retail. Whereas their older siblings were born in Nigeria, Edwin and Seán were born in Cork. Until he was 13, Edogbo played Gaelic football, soccer and tennis, before catching the rugby bug at 13.

Munster's Edwin Edogbo with brother Seán after the Dragons game. Photographer: James Crombie/INPHO

“Sports were always big in our household. My whole family plays sports and it’s not a big surprise that we both fell in love with the same sport. He [Seán] was more of a footballer while I was more of a tennis-minded player, but, ultimately, he started rugby first, I have to admit that. After going to one of his games, I thought it would be something that I would be interested in, too. Luckily, it turned out well for us, I guess.”

The dream of playing for Ireland grew when he played for the Ireland Clubs under-18s, although Edogbo admits: “The dream to play for Munster came first, to be honest with you. Growing up that was the goal. Munster is such a prestigious club and I’m very fortunate to have played under-16s all the way up with them. That was what had kind of grasped my attention.

“I guess Ireland is always in the back of your mind. It’s always a huge honour to represent your country. That was always there as well.”

The identity of his first boyhood hero ticks both boxes.

“I don’t have to look too much further than Paulie [O’Connell] to be fair. He was that guy back when I was younger. He was the player you wanted to emulate growing up, and sort of have that presence around you and around your game.”

And here Edogbo is, in Quinta do Lago, a fully fledged member of the Ireland squad for the first time and is learning from his hero.

“It’s amazing. He has a well of knowledge that you can just tap into at any point. He’s more than happy to sit down with anyone and explain his way of thinking [and] explain how you can do stuff differently and ultimately help you progress.”

Even then, Edogbo still doesn’t seem starry-eyed.