Connacht sign Leinster flanker Will Connors

Stuart Lancaster says 29-year-old will be ‘another big asset to Connacht next season’

Will Connors during a Leinster training session at UCD on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Tue Jan 27 2026 - 14:271 MIN READ

Will Connors will join Connacht from Leinster at the end of the season with the 29-year-old flanker signing for the western province on a two-year deal.

Connors will depart Leinster during the summer to join Stuart Lancaster’s side ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Connors made his senior debut for Leinster in February 2018 and has since made 62 appearances for his home province.

He has also earned nine caps for Ireland, making a try-scoring debut against Italy in the 2020 Six Nations.

“I’ve seen Will’s ability first-hand and I know he’ll be another big asset to Connacht next season,” said Lancaster.

“His tackling ability and defensive work rate is well known, but he has real attacking strengths too which I am looking forward to developing. He also has a positive personality, brings great energy to the group and has real potential as a leader.”

The head coach added he is delighted Connors will join Connacht “as we continue to evolve and grow the quality and competition in the squad.”

Connors said: “I’ve had a fantastic nine seasons with Leinster, and am very grateful for all that was achieved in that time. I look forward to finishing the season strongly before making the move West in the summer and joining up with a really exciting and talented group.”

