Connacht look to carry on winning against Cardiff

Seán Naughton and Connacht enjoyed their victory over Benetton in their first URC match of the season. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

URC: Cardiff v Connacht, Arms Park, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports 2

Connacht’s recent strong record over Cardiff will be tested at the Arms Park on Saturday when they bid to add a sixth successive win over the Welsh outfit.

With last weekend’s home fixture against Scarlets postponed, Connacht will be anxious to carve a victory on this first away trip of the season to regain the momentum from their opening-day win over Benetton.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster has made just one change to the starting XV he named to play against the Scarlets, with Seán O’Brien replacing Paul Boyle at blindside flanker.

Experienced hooker Dave Heffernan, who boasts 220 caps, captains the side, and is joined in the frontrow by Jack Aungier and fellow veteran Denis Buckley. Darragh Murray and the experienced Joe Joyce form the secondrow, while Sean Jansen joins captain Cian Prendergast and O’Brien in the backrow.

David Hawkshaw makes his first appearance of the season, partnering Cathal Forde in midfield, while Jack Carty continues at outhalf, alongside scrumhalf Ben Murphy. Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton are on the wings, and Lancaster has kept faith with 20-year-old fullback Seán Naughton, who made his first start against Benetton. Among the bench are youngsters Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin and Finn Treacy, who could make their first appearances of the season.

Lancaster will be hoping last weekend’s postponement has not stymied Connacht’s momentum. Cardiff, who finished just outside the top eight last season, produced a comfortable 33-10 win over the Lions in Wales on opening day. Although they lost by three points to Munster last weekend, they delivered a strong set piece, particularly in the scrum and at the breakdown.

“They are well organised and coached, and, as we all know, [they] play a great brand of rugby, so it should make for a fantastic game,” said Lancaster.

“My personal experience playing against them – home and away – it is never easy.”

As a result, he is looking for Connacht to “defend well, manage the contact area and try to find ways to break down a defensive system which is well organised”.

Cardiff have made several changes from their tight contest with Munster. Cam Winnett returns to fullback, Jacob Beetham moves to the wing for the injured Josh Adams, and Stef Emanuel partners Harri Millard in midfield. Up front Keiron Assiratti comes in at tighthead prop, while Ben Donnell makes his first start of the season at blindside flanker. Josh McNally and Teddy Williams continue in the secondrow.

CARDIFF: C Winnett; J Beetham, H Millard, S Emanuel, T Bowen; C Sheedy, J Mulder; D Southworth, L Belcher (capt), K Assiratti; J McNally, T Williams; B Donnell, D Thomas, A Lawrence.

Replacements: D Hughes, R Barratt, J Sebastian, G Nott, T Basham, A Davies, I Lloyd, O Darwin-Lewis.

CONNACHT: S Naughton; C Mullins, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, S Bolton; J Carty, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; D Murray, J Joyce; C Prendergast (capt), S O’Brien, S Jansen.

Replacements: E de Buitlear, J Duggan, S Illo, D O’Connor, S Hurley-Langton, M Devine, H Gavin, S Treacy.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).