Craig Casey to captain Ireland for summer Tour

Munster's Craig Casey will captain Ireland for two games next month. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Craig Casey will captain Ireland for this summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal.

Interim head coach Paul O’Connell announced his 32-man squad for next month’s games.

Munster scrumhalf Casey takes over the captaincy in the absence of Caelen Doris, who is out of action due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton at the start of May.

O’Connell, deputising as head coach while Andy Farrell and Simon Easterby are on British & Irish Lions duty, named 11 uncapped players for the two-match tour.

Ireland will play Georgia in Tbilisi on July 5th before facing Portugal in Lisbon on July 12th.

There are first call-ups for Alex Kendellen, Darragh Murray, Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Smyth and Hugh Gavin, while Tom Ahern, Michael Milne, Shayne Bolton, Nathan Doak, Ben Murphy and Tommy O’Brien return to the Ireland squad hoping to earn debut caps.

Ulster’s James McNabney, Jude Postlethwaite and Zac Ward will also join the squad as training panellists.

“After only recently returning from long-term injuries, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring were not considered for selection to allow them to focus on a full preseason programme, while Robbie Henshaw was not available due to injury,” a statement from the IRFU said.

Ireland will also be without the 15 players included in the Lions squad for the Tour to Australia.

O’Connell’s squad will link up for a training camp in Dublin before departing for Tbilisi on July 2nd and the match day squad for the game against Georgia will be announced on July 3rd.

The IRFU added broadcast details for both fixtures will follow once they are confirmed by the host unions.

“I’m delighted to announce the Ireland squad for the summer Tour and I believe we have a strong blend of youth and experience for what will be a trip into relatively uncharted territories this July,” O’Connell said.

“Georgia have made great strides in recent years, and they have made significant investment in their rugby programme which has established them among the leading emerging sides in international rugby.

“Under the experience of Richard Cockerill (Georgia head coach) they have built on a traditionally strong forward unit with a talented backline and they will provide a tough test for us.

“Portugal showcased their attacking prowess during the Rugby World Cup 2023 and Simon Mannix is a coach I know having worked with him previously (at Munster). They play with confidence and we’re expecting another tough test,” O’Connell added.

“With 15 players away with The British & Irish Lions, this tour presents an opportunity for those on the fringes to impress the coaching team. A number of players have been really close to selection in recent times and it’s important that everyone grasps the challenge that’s ahead of them. Every moment on the training field and across the two-match Series will count and there’s a great opportunity for players to step up and impress.

“In welcoming the squad, I would like to congratulate Craig (Casey) on his selection as captain. He is a real leader with a strong personality and it is a huge personal honour for him and an opportunity that I know he will relish over the coming weeks.”

Ireland squad for Test matches against Georgia and Portugal

Forwards (18)

Hookers: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Leinster). Props: Jack Boyle (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Michael Milne (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster). Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Darragh Murray (Connacht). Backrows: Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Tom Ahern (Munster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Alex Kendellen (Munster).

Backs (14)

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (Munster, capt), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Ben Murphy (Connacht). Outhalves: Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster). Centres: Hugh Gavin (Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster). Outside backs: Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Shayne Bolton (Connacht).

Training panellists: James McNabney (Ulster), Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster), Zac Ward (Ulster).

Fixtures (all Irish times)

Saturday, July 5th: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 6pm

Saturday, July 12th: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, 7pm