Caelan Doris doubtful for Lions tour after suffering shoulder injury

Caelan Doris‘s prospects of taking part in his first British & Irish Lions tour are in doubt due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Leinster’s 37-34 Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Northampton at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

To compound his and Leinster‘s woes in light of Saturday’s huge setback, the province’s weekly medical bulletin confirmed that “Caelan Doris: will have a procedure this week on a shoulder injury and a further assessment will be carried out afterwards.”

The Leinster captain was withdrawn in the 57th minute of the semi-final, nine minutes after scoring a try, and the knowledge of his injury could only have contributed to his palpable sense of deflation in the post-match press conference. Doris was unable to offer his right hand to opponents or teammteam-matesr the full-time whistle.

The extent of the injury will not be ascertained until Tuesday or Wednesday after further consultations with a specialist after undergoing the aforementioned procedure and more should certainly be known by the time Andy Farrell unveils his Lions playing squad for the summer tour to Australia at Thursday lunchtime.

At the very least it looks like the Leinster and Ireland number eight will miss the remainder of Leinster’s URC campaign and a cloud now hangs over his availability for this summer’s Lions’ tour, for which he would be considered a likely Test starter and one of the leading candidates to captain the tourists.

Having missed out four years ago, it would be an additionally cruel blow for the 51-time capped Irish captain were he to be ruled out of a first Lions’ tour when nearing the prime of his career at 27.

Meanwhile, Rob Russell and James Ryan have returned to full training having recovered from injury ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game with Zebre Parma at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.15pm).

Jordan Larmour, Will Connors and Brian Deeny all remain sidelined indefinitely.