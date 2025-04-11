Connacht make five changes for visit of Racing 92 in Challenge Cup quarter-final

Ben Murphy returns after nearly two months out with a finger injury. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Connacht have made five changes from the team that beat Cardiff in the Round of 16 last weekend for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Racing 92 on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Captain Cian Prendergast returns to start at blindside flanker, with Josh Murphy shifting back to the second row. Lock Joe Joyce also comes into the team, as does prop Denis Buckley.

In the backs there’s a first appearance in nearly two months for scrum-half Ben Murphy after recovering from finger surgery, while in the back three Shayne Bolton misses out due to a quad strain, so there’s a start for Shane Jennings.

Buckley is re-united in a vastly experienced front row with Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen complete the forwards.

JJ Hanrahan continues at outhalf, as does the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Hugh Gavin. Winger Finn Treacy and full-back Mack Hansen complete the side.

Among the replacements is the returning Peter Dooley who will make his 50th appearance for the club if called upon.

Stand-in head coach Cullie Tucker said: “There’s a great buzz and atmosphere in the camp this week. Knockout rugby is always special, and with a massive French club like Racing coming to visit, and a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, these are exactly the kind of days you want to be involved in.”

Racing have juggled their resources, making 11 changes to the starting line-up from last week’s 24-18 win away to Perpignan in the Round of 16, with Dan Lancaster, son of the departed Stuart, starting ahead of Owen Farrell, who is named on the bench. Among those recalled are the French international scrum-half Nolann le Garrec.

Connacht: Mack Hansen; Shane Jennings, Hugh Gavin, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; JJ Hanrahan, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Joe Joyce, Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Josh Ioane, Cathal Forde.

Racing 92: Sam James; Wame Naituvi, Vinaya Habosi, Josua Tuisova, Max Spring (capt); Dan Lancaster, Nolann le Garrec; Eddy Ben Arous, Diego Escobar, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Will Rowlands, Maxime Baudonne, Junior Kpoku, Jordan Joseph. Replacements: Robin Couly, Guram Gogichashvili, Lehopoame Leota, Romain Taofifenua, Shingi Manyarara, Donovan Taofifenua, Owen Farrell, Henry Chavancy.