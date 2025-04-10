Munster win appeal against Alex Nankivell suspension

Alex Nankivell is now eligible to play for Munster in the Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Munster have received a major boost on the eve of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Union Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday, after their appeal against Alex Nankivell’s suspension was upheld, meaning he is free to play against the French outfit.

The Munster centre had been suspended for two games on foot of being given a red card by referee Craig Evans after hitting the head of Cian Prendergast with his shoulder in the URC derby against Connacht in Castlebar last Saturday week.

This was in contravention of Law 9.20a: “A Player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.”

A URC statement on Thursday added: “Following the original Disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, April 2nd, the player exercised his right to appeal. An Appeal Panel consisting of Rod McKenzie (Chair, Scotland), Achille Reali (Italy) & Rory Bannerman (Scotland) met Wednesday, April 9th, to review. The appeal was upheld by the Panel and the player is free to play in Munster Rugby’s Investec Champions Cup Quarter Final clash on Saturday, April 12th.”

Elsewhere, Munster have confirmed that their long-serving team manager and former assistant coach, Niall O’Donovan, will step down at the end of this season, so ending a 28-year career with the province.