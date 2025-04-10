Ireland to host Scotland and Canada before Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Ireland women’s team will play two games on home soil in advance of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup − against Scotland in Virgin Media Park, Cork, on Saturday, August 2nd and against Canada in their final warm-up match on August 9th at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Ireland’s only other two home games in 2025 were slated for the Six Nations, namely the opening defeat against France in Belfast three weeks ago and this Saturday’s encounter against the world’s number one side, England, in Virgin Media Park (kick-off 4.45pm).

Confirming the fixtures, an IRFU statement said: “The back-to-back Test matches will conclude Ireland’s preseason preparations ahead of their departure for England and provide supporters with the chance to get behind the team in two exciting send-off matches on home soil.

“Head coach Scott Bemand will assemble an extended training squad at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in June to begin preparations for the tournament, with the outings against Scotland and number two ranked side Canada forming a key part of the team’s build-up to their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, August 24th.

READ MORE

“Ireland will then face further Pool C outings against Spain in Northampton on Sunday, August 31st and New Zealand in Brighton on Sunday, September 7th.

Commenting on the announcement, Bemand said: “Our preseason block that will run throughout June and July in Dublin will be designed to test and prepare the extended squad, ensuring we are in the best possible shape for the tournament ahead, and getting the opportunity for valuable match minutes and exposure is vitally important.”

Summer Test Matches – Ireland Fixtures:

♦ Saturday, August 2nd: Ireland v Scotland, Virgin Media Park, Cork

♦ Saturday, August 9th: Ireland v Canada, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Ireland Fixtures:

♦ Sunday, August 24th: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

♦ Sunday, August 31st: Ireland v Spain, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

♦ Sunday, September 7th: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1:

* Sunday, August 10th: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

* Sunday, August 10th: Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

Round 2:

* Saturday, August 16th: Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

* Saturday, August 16th: Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

Round 3:

* Saturday, August 23rd: Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

* Saturday, August 23rd: Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm

Finals Day:

* Saturday, August 30th: Energia Park.