Prop Andrew Porter a unicorn in the Irish front row − Aled Walters

Aled Walters: 'There’s not too many Andrew Porters around. He’s phenomenal. I’m yet to find a gap that we need to address in terms of his performance.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Despite up to 10 players in the current Irish squad being aged in their 30s, age profile is no great concern for head of athletic performance, Aled Walters.

Walters, who joined the Irish set-up last August, came from from England Rugby where he had been their head of strength & conditioning since 2023.

Prior to that the Welshman was the head of athletic performance for South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2019 and from 2012 spent six seasons with Munster.

“No [concerns], the numbers now are the numbers now and that’s all I’d be concerned about,” said Walters. “I’ve been fortunate to work with players on the wrong side of 34, 35 previously and you have to treat them all differently.

“Remember the Paolo Maldini project, what age was he playing at such a high level.”

Legendary Italian footballer Maldini spent all 25 seasons of his playing career in Serie A with Milan and played across three decades before retiring at the age of 41 in 2009. Manchester United and Wales winger Ryan Giggs also played professional football until he retired at 40.

“It’s on everyone, it’s case by case,” said Walters. “We wouldn’t treat a 25-year-old differently to a 35-year-old, it’s whatever they need to make sure they perform at the weekend. I don’t really think about it.”

As Ireland approach the third of five Six Nations games, Walters believes the team is performing better than it did in November because of the European matches played in December and January prior to the first game against England.

Munster played against Stade Francais, Castres Olympique, Saracens and Northampton, while Leinster, who provide the bulk of the team, faced Bristol Bears, Clermont Auvergne, Stade Rochelais and Bath, winning all four games.

Ulster won one of their four European matches but Walters believes the tough nature of the competition and the better quality of the matches has raised Ireland’s level and given the team an edge that had been missing in the November series.

“It was different this year,” he said. “The fact there were no European games before the autumn, I think that had an impact on things. European games are probably the closes things we get to Test match rugby, so not having those may have impacted us.

“Even for me, coming in literally on the eve of the autumn, I couldn’t really see what was going on, I didn’t really know the group. There’s probably a few factors there, but the players have played a good bit of rugby now, they’re battle-hardened, they’re fit, they came into us fit and Test match-ready from the provinces.

“I think that’s all lent to potentially a better performance in the Six Nations so far.”

Walters also pointed to the analysis players put in, the review of matches and the study they engage in to better understand the opposition and strengthen their own games. He highlighted the unique physiological characteristics of some players such as Andrew Porter. The Irish prop played for 74 minutes against England and 70 minutes against Scotland.

“They’re so diligent,” said Walters. “I’ve not seen so many players watching so much footage of games, and not just to be seen to be watching it but really learning and making sure every stone is turned in preparation for every game.

“The critical thing about Andrew is that it’s not just that he’s on the field for 70 minutes, it’s that he’s charging down kicks and chasing the ball. He’s doing everything, it’s not just being on the pitch and taking part; he’s literally outperforming players.

“A unicorn is a great way of describing it, there’s not too many Andrew Porters around. He’s phenomenal. I’m yet to find a gap that we need to address in terms of his performance.”

At the other end of the spectrum, young Sam Prendergast, who won player of the match against Scotland, is still developing physically. However, the outhalf bristled when it was recently suggested to him that physicality is a work-on for him and that he was ‘slight’. Walters has no doubts about Prendergast’s ability to face up to the tackling and defensive demands of Test rugby.

“I think the challenge will be . . . the more rugby he plays now it’s going to be harder for him to develop physically,” said Walters.

“That’s why I’m so confident in him that he is very well developed. It’s a massive reflection of the work they do at Leinster and provincial level that a player of 21 comes in and he is in physically great condition to go and play Test match rugby.

“Because of his appearance . . . he’s quite lanky isn’t he, he’s quite thin. People think he is fragile, and I don’t see it myself.”