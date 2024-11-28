Joe Schmidt makes six changes to Australia side to play Ireland

Joe Schmidt has made six changes from the Australia side that lost 27-13 to Scotland for Saturday’s game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (3.10pm). Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has recovered from an arm injury to take his place in the centre.

The Australian head coach has promoted a couple of the bench from the Scottish game to the starting line-up, Max Jorgensen takes over from Harry Potter on the left wing in the only change to the backline.

Nick Frost will form a new secondrow pairing with Jeremy Williams, who has recovered from illness, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto drops to the replacements while Will Skelton is not included in the matchday 23.

There are further alterations in the frontrow with James Slipper and the “Tongan Thor” Taniela Tupou coming in at loose and tighthead prop respectively with Angus Bell and Allan Ala’alatoa dropping to the bench.

Openside flanker Fraser McReight replaces Carlo Tizzano at openside flanker in the fifth change to the pack. Fellow backrow Rob Valetini is one of three players including wing Andrew Kellaway and Alaalatoa who have played in all 13 Tests for the Wallabies this year.

Tate McDermott is again the substitute scrumhalf, while West Harbour Junior Tane Edmed is in line to become Wallaby number 990 and the 19th Australian debutant this year. Last weekend’s try scorer on debut Harry Potter has been named as the outside back replacement.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “It’s been a challenging year where we have grown a bit as a squad, and we have an opportunity to challenge ourselves again against what is a settled and cohesive Ireland team. It’s going to be a big occasion at the Aviva with the 150th anniversary celebrations so I hope those in attendance get to enjoy a really good spectacle.”

Australia v Ireland: T Wright, A Kellaway, J Suaalii, L Ikitau, M Jorgensen; N Lolesio, J Gordon; J Slipper, B Paenga-Amosa, T Tupou; N Frost, J Williams; R Valetini, F McReight, H Wilson (capt). Replacements: B Pollard, A Bell, A Alaalatoa, L Salakaia-Loto L Gleeson, T McDermott, T Edmed, H Potter.