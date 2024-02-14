Connacht braced for a difficult assignment in Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Arms Park has always been a difficult hunting ground for Connacht, and it will be no different on Saturday when the United Rugby Championship resumes with just three points between the two sides.

However, it is also a welcome return after a tough European campaign in which Connacht shipped some 96 points against Bordeaux Begles and Saracens before nailing a win against Bristol.

Connacht defence coach Scott Fardy says the Six Nations has provided a timely break from competitive action, enabling the Connacht squad to train hard in preparation for the next block of games.

“We had a very tough tour in Europe and the teams we came up against were tough – Bordeaux are flying in France and you look at Saracens, always a quality side with five British Lions. So we knew those games had the ability to get away from us if we weren’t on our stuff.

READ MORE

“We saw periods in all of those games when we played really well, but we just let ourselves slip for 10 or 15 minutes, and suddenly those teams, as dangerous as they are, can open you up pretty quickly. So it’s about being consistent in how we defend. We learned that against Bristol, and overall we defended well.”

Connacht now face the Welsh outfit on the back of that well-earned 27-10 win over Pat Lam’s side, and although Cardiff will be missing some key players on international duty, Fardy says it is important to understand that every point matters.

“We finished the URC games well in terms of defence, and the Bristol game was a good performance defensively, but it’s about sticking to our principles.”

Cardiff presents an opportunity to bag a valuable away win and move into the top half of a congested URC table where just nine points separate leaders Leinster on 34pts from eighth-placed Ospreys with 25. And with Connacht, Emirates Lions and Munster all on 24 points, there is much at stake.

“It’s an important match. We are halfway through. There are still nine games [left], but it is important to pick up wins over the next few weeks.

“We need to be aggressive, and just like any team, Cardiff have dangerous players, a good attack, and keep the ball alive.”

But, he says: “When Connacht get it right, we look pretty good.”

“It is a difficult challenge, particularly over there, and I hear it’s a sell-out crowd. I know the crowds are big and noisy, so it’s a really tough place to go and win. They have some players away, but they still have quality, so we are looking for a big performance away from home.”

With three weeks without a game, Fardy says training has been “tough and competitive”.

“The ability to train hard for number of times – you don’t get that in a match week. There has been a bit of an edge about it, which delivered the intensity needed, especially the guys who are competing for positions. You can see how much they want it and have brought an intensity to training.”

“Every point matters, so winning games away for home, is really important to us.”