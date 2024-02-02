France 17 Ireland 38: How the Irish players rated

Hugo Keenan

What we’ve come to expect from the fullback and he again delivered. A try-saving tackle on Penaud on three minutes and another shuddering hit at the end of the first half. Excellent. Rating: 8

Calvin Nash

Ireland’s Calvin Nash scores their third try. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Didn’t see a lot of the ball in the first half and tried to get involved. But he took the pass from Doris with poise to score a debut Irish try in the corner. That will instill confidence. Rating: 7

Robbie Henshaw

Great defensive work from Henshaw with Bundee taking more first-half ball on. Low key first 40 minutes although work rate was high and his run triggered the Nash try. Rating: 7

Bundee Aki

Again, he showed how dangerous he can be in making the gain line and excellent in the carry. A superb one-handed pass to Gibson Park for the scrumhalf’s first-half try. Rating: 8

READ MORE

James Lowe

Spent a lot of the first half kicking ball and as usual got stuck in around the rucks and mauls. The second half saw more but his game was defensive and he was strong when needed. Rating: 7

Jack Crowley

Nicely put into the hands of Beirne for his first-half try. Might have let the ball out to Nash in the first half and a kick dead. A mixed bag but a better second half. Good place kicking. Rating: 7

Jamison Gibson Park

Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park runs with the ball to score Irelands's first try. Photograph: Getty Images

Box-kicking early on in the game but it’s when he gets into space he is dangerous. Fantastic step inside to take his sixth Irish try and general all-round excellence. Rating: 9

Caelan Doris

Was quiet for the first 30 minutes then made a powerful run that set up Beirne. Followed up with another classy burst but high tackled. Became better as the game went on. Rating: 8

Josh van der Flier

Industrious without being showy. Got on the end of a few runs and was in the middle of all the breakdown work when France had their flourishes and the upper hand. Rating: 7

Peter O’Mahony (c)

Turned over Ollivon in the first half and messed up the French lineout at the end of the half. Shipped a yellow card for pulling down a maul under pressure. Rating: 6

Tadhg Beirne

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne on his way over to scoring his side's second try. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Standout game from his poaching to lineouts and in the first half a try from 20 metres out. He also disrupted the French lineout in an all-round top-class effort from the Irish lock. Rating: 9

Joe McCarthy

A couple of big carries early in the match and another on 11 minutes. Great line speed from the young secondrow and really rewarded Andy Farrell for his start. Excellent impact. Rating: 9

Tadhg Furlong

Carried well and was selfless in the donkey work around the pitch. The scrum wasn’t always good but Ireland always led when he was on the pitch until just over the hour. Rating: 7

Dan Sheehan

Lineout throwing was very good as Ireland’s lineout was turned around and functioned well. A quiet first half but exploded over the line from McCarthy’s take in the lineout. Rating: 8

Andrew Porter

Went off early for a HIA but returned as the warrior he is. The scrum was under pressure from Uini Atonio and he gave away a few penalties in the first half. Rating: 6

Andy Farrell

Playing France at home first match when both teams are in need of a win after a disappointing Rugby World Cup is a tough opening. Farrell took a few chances with McCarthy and Nash and Crowley and they paid off. The 6-2 spilt also helped. Rating: 9

Replacements

Ireland players celebrate after Ronan Kelleher scores their fifth try. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The bench came on to finish the match and that’s what they did against a powerful French side. Kelleher got stuck in straight away and ended up with a try with all of them sending out a message that they can do a job. Rating: 8