Six Nations: Scotland’s opener against Wales in Cardiff should provide stiff test

After a World Cup that ended in a four-try, first-half blitz by Ireland, coach Gregor Townsend has changed the Scotland team captain and left out several Lions players as he seeks more consistency in this Six Nations Championship. There was no room for 2021 Lions Hamish Watson and Chris Harris nor prop Rory Sutherland, with Rory Darge and Finn Russell now sharing the captaincy.

Townsend, claiming Scotland have worked through the disappointment of Paris, explained that his captain decision was largely driven by concern that outgoing World Cup skipper Jamie Ritchie is not a guaranteed starter in the side, so he is ruthlessly stripped of the armband and possibly his starting position.

“The important thing for any of our leaders is to make sure they’re going to start. And that got me thinking that, if it’s going to be a real conversation around Jamie and the starting team up against those other guys, maybe we should look at someone else as captain,” said Townsend.

“We came to the decision over the weekend to look at someone else and we then came on to the idea of co-captains. They’re both developing as leaders, although they’ve not been captains a huge amount in their careers. For us, the captain has to be someone who is going to be a nailed-on starter and just now that isn’t the case because of the competition.”

READ MORE

Scotland finished third in the table last year after a Calcutta Cup opening match where they beat England at Twickenham. They followed that up with a win against Wales before falling to France and Ireland to end on an upswing with a win over Italy.

Scotland's Jack Dempsey is tackled by Ireland's Jack Conan (left) and Bundee Aki during the Rugby World Cup match at the Stade de France in Paris. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

It is doubtless that with players like Russell, versatile fullback Blair Kinghorn, now with Toulouse, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, Scotland have plenty of attacking ability and flair among the backs.

Russell, following bust-ups with Townsend in 2020 and 2022 for unscheduled nights out, has matured and the pair have called a truce. The starting outhalf will retain the Scotland kicking responsibilities, although he stepped away from tee duties with his club Bath. It is Russell’s “unlocking plays” that Townsend hopes he can provide. Former Munster outhalf Ben Healy is again in the squad.

Jonny Gray has not played for Exeter since injuring his knee against La Rochelle in April last year and is not included but Townsend can call on the experience of Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist. Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman should also be an influential figure as a classic modern mobile frontrow, who can scrummage and carry the ball.

In last year’s championship number eight Jack Dempsey’s carrying was on a different level to pretty much everyone else in the Scotland pack outside that of Schoeman and with an average of 7m per carry he was up alongside the likes of Irish hooker Dan Sheehan.

Townsend has brought in four uncapped players including the former England under-20 winger Arron Reed, along with 22-year-old versatile Edinburgh back Harry Paterson and Leicester Tigers’ 24-year-old tighthead prop Will Hurd. Exeter Chiefs’ former England prop Alec Hepburn was also named. The loosehead last played for England in 2018 and is eligible through his father, who was born in Scotland.

An opening game against Wales in Cardiff should be a stiff test of where Scotland are after the Irish mauling and the knock in confidence that had on the team. Momentum, too, isn’t there but the team has dangerous talent. Perhaps it’s up to the coaches to put it all together.

Coach: Gregor Townsend

Co-Captains: Rory Darge/Finn Russell

One to watch: Blair Kinghorn has been revitalised by his move to France and the more freedom it gives him at fullback, although he has played across the backline with Toulouse as French fullback Thomas Ramos is at 15.

Forecast: The World Cup might be an unfair place to judge. Scotland were beaten by South Africa in their opening game and then had two weeks break before playing Tonga. The Irish game told them they need to switch on all the time. Third place on the table at best.

Fixtures

Saturday, February 3rd v Wales, Principality Stadium, 4.45

Saturday, February 10th v France, Murrayfield, 2.15

Saturday, February 24th v England, Murrayfield, 4.45

Saturday, March 9th v Italy, Stadio Olimpico, 2.15

Saturday, March 16th v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, 4.45