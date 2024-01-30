France vs Ireland: TV details, kick-off time and team news for Six Nations opener

Who is playing and when?

This year’s iteration of the Six Nations starts with a bang with the two tournament favourites clashing in Marseille. Kick-off is on Friday night at 8pm, Irish time.

Marseille sounds different?

Because it is. The Stade de France, regular home of Les Bleus, is out of action as it gets a revamp ahead of the Paris Olympics later this year.

Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, a soccer stadium which hosts Olympique Marseille, has held France rugby matches in the past. A number of recent Rugby World Cup matches were also played there, including Argentina’s quarter-final victory over Wales.

Can I watch?

You can indeed. RTÉ and Virgin Media are again splitting the television broadcasting duties over the course of this Six Nations. Virgin are first up, with their programming starting at 7pm on Virgin Media One.

The game will be available live on RTÉ radio, while The Irish Times liveblog will get under way at 6pm.

France vs Ireland preview with Gordon D'Arcy and Noel McNamara Listen | 47:02

What to look out for?

The obvious talking point for Ireland is the new outhalf. Jack Crowley is widely expected to have first crack at filling the 10 jersey vacated by Johnny Sexton, particularly after recent impressive performances for Munster – the away victory over Toulon springs to mind.

Jack Crowley is expected to get the first shot in the number 10 shirt after the retirement of Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony steps up as captain in Sexton’s absence. This despite the uncertainty over his future with, at the time of writing, no Ireland or Munster contract offer on the table for the skipper.

Storylines from other countries include Owen Farrell’s decision to step away from England to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing. This news was followed by the revelation that England’s now former captain is to join Racing 92 next season, thus ruling him out of contention for international selection. Have we seen the last of him in an England jersey?

Speaking of big names who are absent, Antoine Dupont misses the tournament as he prepares to line out for France’s Sevens team in the Olympics. Unlike Farrell, there is no question he will return to a blue jersey in the Six Nations in the not too distant future.

Wales have picked their youngest captain since Gareth Edwards in 1968 as Exeter lock Daffyd Jenkins, aged 21, has been given the armband by Warren Gatland.

On the topic of new leaders, Italy have a new coach in former Argentina outhalf Gonzalo Quesada, once a contemporary of Felipe Contepomi with Los Pumas.

Team news

Ireland will name their team on Wednesday. From the World Cup starters, alongside Sexton, we know there will be no Mack Hansen after he picked up a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Six Nations. Jimmy O’Brien, widely assumed to be the next cab off the rank in Ireland’s back three, also misses the tournament with a neck issue.

That leaves Calvin Nash, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale as the wings vying for the 14 shirt.

The frontrow and backrow are expected to be settled, O’Mahony’s captaincy appearing to quash any selection decision between him and Ryan Baird. However, the secondrow is far from clear, with Gerry Thornley reporting that Joe McCarthy could be in line for a start.

As for France, they are certainly without Dupont. Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu is expected to start in his stead. Mathieu Jalibert will almost certainly continue as the starting outhalf with Romain Ntamack still injured.

In the forwards, New Zealand-born, Australian behemoth Emmanuel Meafou was set to debut against Ireland, ending a long-saga about his international availability, but the Toulouse man has also been ruled out by injury.