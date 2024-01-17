Peter O’Mahony named Ireland captain for upcoming Six Nations campaign

Peter O’Mahony has been named captain of Ireland’s Six Nations squad for the upcoming campaign. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Peter O’Mahony has been named captain of Ireland’s Six Nations squad for the upcoming campaign.

In total, Andy Farrell has named a 34-man squad featuring no uncapped players. However, three additional training players, all of whom are uncapped, have been included: Munster tighthead Oli Jager, backrow/lock Tom Ahern and Leinster outhalf Sam Prendergast.

Ulster’s Nick Timoney has been rewarded for his recent form with a recall, while Jacob Stockdale, Calvin Nash and Jordan Larmour are all also named given injuries to Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien.

At outhalf, Jack Crowley will compete for the starting shirt alongside the Leinster duo of Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley.

Ireland Six Nations squad

Forwards: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole, Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Andrew Porter, Jeremy Loughman, Cian Healy, Ian Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Ryan Baird.

Backs: Jamison Gibson-Park. Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, James Lowe, Calvin Nash, Jordan Larmour.

Training panellists: Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Sam Prendergast