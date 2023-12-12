‘We got into their 22 nine times, but only executed once, that is not good enough’ - Pete Wilkins

Connacht, with Mack Hansen ruled out, need to up their physicality when they face Saracens in Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture.

Having fallen to a 41-5 defeat against Bordeaux-Bègles on opening night in the Sportsground, head coach Pete Wilkins said there is a greater incentive now to produce a good performance against the English Premiership outfit.

However, in addition to Hansen, Connacht will also be without fullback Tiernan O’Halloran, Oisín Dowling, and the long-term injured Argentinian international Santiago Cordero, Oisín McCormack and scrumhalf Colm Reilly.

It is a big ask now for Connacht, and Wilkins says the club’s coaches have been blunt in assessing that performance.

“Winning your home games is important in any competition. I don’t agree it is embarrassing, because that implies the players embarrassed us, and that is not the case.

“I think the players acknowledge they didn’t deliver in a big game, and I think the players have been blunt in looking at what they can do better, and we have been really blunt in showing them what they need to do better.”

Wilkins says Connacht being denied a try in the early period gave their French opponents momentum.

“I think it was a huge moment in the game mentally – in terms of not being able to finish the job and putting ourselves on the back foot, it gave Bordeaux that belief.

“Teams coming here, particularly in Europe and French teams, are looking for that carrot to say ‘this could be our night’ after all, and I think that passage of play, the energy it took, and the fallout of not nailing it, I think it had a big mental impact.

“The evidence is we went in 5-12, and for all that failure to execute in the first 10 minutes, we dug in and went in at half-time very much in the hunt.”

Their sucker punch, he says, was leaving space for the scrumhalf to score under posts, with “all our planning at half-time straight out the window”.

“I don’t think the team stopped working, but Bordeaux’s momentum became unsurpassable, and that was the flow of the second half.

“We got into their 22 nine times, but only managed to execute once. That is not good enough in any game, let alone a big Champions Cup game at home.”