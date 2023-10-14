Wales vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup quarter-final live

🤓 METRES MADE



The teams that made the 1st and 3rd most metres during the pool stages go head-to-head in the quarter finals tonight.



Meanwhile Wales made the fewest metres of the quarter finalists during the pool stages.



Data powered by @Oval_Insights

As the above Tweet (Xeet??) shows, Wales are probably the least attack-minded side remaining in the competition. That isn’t a pejorative statement, any time you put 40 points on the Wallabies and top a World Cup pool, you’re happy with your points-scoring ability.

Wales are essentially a South Africa-lite in that they play zero rugby in their own half, kick lots, pressure the ball in the air to win turnovers and penalties in advantageous positions all while backing their defence and waiting for you to make a mistake in your own half. Hence the low number of attacking metres.

Warren-ball at its finest.

The sunny calm before the Wales vs Argentina rugby storm in Marseille. #RWC2023 #WALvARG

As for Argentina, of course coached by former Leinstermen Michael Cheika and Felipe Contepomi, they too line out with a familiar XV. Santiago Carreras continues to have the trust of his coaching staff at 10, with goal-kicking option Emiliano Boffeli on the wing. The only change to the backline from the side that beat Japan to secure a quarter-final place is the presence of Tomas Cubelli at scrumhalf, he replaces Gonzalo Bertranou.

In the pack, there is now Pablo Matera in the backrow. A significant blow for Argentina as he picked up an injury in that Japan game. Instead, Facundo Isa starts at eight while Juan Martin Gonzalez shifts to blindside flanker.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffeli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt), Francisco Gomez Kodela; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzales, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



👊 Tîm Cymru i herio'r Archentwyr!

Starting with the teams, Wales have picked a settled group that has worked so well for them so far in this competition, winning their pool with a 100 per cent record as they did.

Dan Biggar is fit to start at outhalf, he leads an experienced backline that also features Gareth Davies, Liam Williams and George North. That backthree, as ever with Wales, looks dynamite with Williams joined by Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit on the flank.

Captain Jac Morgan, however, has arguably been Wales’ best player of the competition so far. He starts once again in the backrow as Aaron Wainwright lines out at number eight in place of the injured Toby Faletau.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Thomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Daffydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Good afternoon all and welcome to coverage of the first of the weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Nathan Johns (@nathanrjohns) here to guide you through all the action from Marseille as a rejuvenated Wales take on an Argentina side that scraped into the knockout stages.

Get in touch on Twitter/X with your thoughts ahead of kick-off (4pm) as we start to build-up to the action.