Rugby World Cup: Ireland’s Mack Hansen trains ahead of clash with New Zealand

Mack Hansen in action during Ireland's Captain's Run at the Stade de France, ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Mack Hansen was back training with the Irish squad at their Captain’s Run in the Stade de France on the eve of Saturday night’s quarter-final against New Zealand (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish), thus allaying fears that the Connacht winger might not recover in time from the calf injury he suffered in last weekend’s Pool win over Scotland.

Hansen had sat out the squad’s sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the injury, which forced him off in the 34th minute of Ireland’s 36-14 win over Scotland in the Stade de France last Saturday shortly after completing an HIA and returning to the pitch.

After bringing forward the team announcement to Wednesday, Andy Farrell maintained that Hansen would be fit to face the All Blacks.

“He obviously had a few things to do at the beginning of the week. He’s coming good and everyone is very confident that he’s going to be fine for the game – no problems.”

READ MORE

While his right calf was heavily strapped, the winger’s recovery means Ireland look set to kick-off the quarter-final with the same starting XV which completed a fourth win in four games to top Pool B.

Encouragingly too, were Ireland to progress to a first ever semi-final next Friday night, James Ryan also took part in the Captain’s Run.

Ireland's James Ryan plays with strapping on his hands during the Captain's Run at the Stade de France. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Elsewhere, France captain Antoine Dupont returns to the starting XV for Sunday’s quarter-final with South Africa just over three weeks after suffering a broken cheekbone that jeopardised his involvement in the tournament.

The 2021 world player of the year was injured after a head-on-head tackle from Namibia’s captain, Johan Deysel, in Les Bleus’ third pool match in Marseille on September 21st, and sat out the match against Italy last Friday.

However, after undergoing surgery, the talismanic 26-year-old was cleared on Monday to return to full training, and has now been deemed ready to lead his country in this weekend’s box-office Stade de France showdown with the world champions.

South Africa, meanwhile, earlier named a surprise half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach and only five forwards on the bench to face France.

Jacques Nienaber had several selection conundrums for the game, with the most anticipated being the choice of outhalf, and in naming his side on Friday gave the nod to Libbok despite misgivings about his kicking ability. He is selected over Handrè Pollard, who is seen as much more reliable with his kicking but not as innovative in the pivot post.

Reinach comes in for Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, with Nienaber saying he was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game. “We selected the team that we think will give us the best opportunity to win the game on Sunday,” the coach said.

After picking seven forwards among the replacements for their pool game against Ireland, Nienaber has gone with a 5-3 split of forwards to backs, marking a change of approach as they look to match the attacking verve of the hosts.