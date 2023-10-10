Wayne Barnes to referee Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against All Blacks

England’s Wayne Barnes has been chosen to referee Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday night (8.0, Irish time).

The 44-year-old barrister breaks a World Cup record that he previously shared with Welsh pair Nigel Owens and Derek Bevan and Scotland’s Jim Fleming as he takes charge of a fourth quarter-final match.

This will be the eighth time that Barnes has refereed Ireland during head coach Andy Farrell’s reign. During that time up to and including last Saturday’s victory over Scotland in Paris, the Irish team has won 34 of 41 Test matches.

The English official is the only referee to twice preside over an Ireland side in the seven defeats. He was in charge when France beat Farrell’s side 35-27 in a Six Nations Championship match at the Stade de France in 2020.

The second occasion was in the 2021 Six Nations when Ireland lost 21-16 to Wales at the Principality stadium. Since those two matches, the first couple of times that he refereed an Irish side under Farrell, Ireland have won the next five matches with Barnes in charge.

They beat Scotland (22-5), France (32-19), New Zealand (32-22), Samoa (17-13) and Tonga (59-16). Barnes was in charge of Ireland’s famous Test series winning match against the All Blacks in Wellington in the summer of last year.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will take charge of the game between Argentina and Wales, Mathieu Raynal will be the man with the whistle for England’s game against Fiji while New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe will preside over the clash of the defending world champions South Africa and tournament hosts France.