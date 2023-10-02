Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned from the weekend in France

If Ireland wind up facing New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, they would be well advised to avoid Mark Telea with their kicks. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho/Photosport

Do not kick to Mark Telea

Allowing New Zealand time and space is injurious to the well being of opponents and the All Blacks’ 96-17 pummelling of Italy came with a Rugby World Cup warning. The Italians afforded their opponents the freedom of the breakdown and their set piece was so far off kilter as to be a liability, while poor discipline simply handed New Zealand launch platforms in the 22.

The All Blacks added some wrinkles on traditional lineout maul set-ups, both in composition and having scrumhalf Aaron Smith as the carrier at the back. He read the play perfectly for his tries. There were also a couple of lessons for Ireland – or whoever else faces the All Blacks in the quarter finals -, a primary one being do not kick to Mark Telea.

He’s arguably been the outstanding wing in the tournament and invariably beats the two or three players without requiring much room to manoeuvre. New Zealand also worked the fringes of the breakdowns religiously and when they got the Italian defence to compress a little, they were able to create holes in midfield and push or kick ball to the edges.

France still face anxious wait on Dupont

France are not certain when the inspiration Antoine Dupont will be fully operational after surgery - and concussion. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

It’s looking increasingly possible that France’s captain and totem Antoine Dupont could be back in time for a World Cup quarterfinal following facial surgery. Anything sooner has practically been ruled out. The French play Italy in their final pool match at the OL Stadium on Friday night and medical manager Bruno Boussagol said: “I am convinced that he will not be fit for Italy.”

However, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) issued a positive update: “Following a post-op medical visit [with the surgeon Frederic Lauwers in Toulouse], Antoine has been given the go-ahead to resume physical activity, taking it step by step. This will be overseen by the French medical staff.”

Complicating matters slightly is the fact that Dupont also sustained a concussion in the head clash with Namibia’s Jean Deysel, so that will have to be managed too. Maxime Lucu may start at scrumhalf alongside his Bordeaux-Bègles halfback partner, Matthieu Jalibert, against Italy.

Admirable Portugal stick to their principles, despite getting round end of the stick

Portugal's outhalf Jeronimo Portela kicks the ball during Pool C match against Australia. Photograph: Francis Bompard/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal should be everyone’s favourite second team in the World Cup. The way they played in the tournament has been a joy to watch and once again against Australia they stayed faithful to their running brand of rugby in defeat. They scored the first try of the match and caused huge problems for the Wallabies with their enterprise and adventure.

Patrice Lagisquet, the former French wing and head coach of Portugal, has produced a team that are athletic, hard working and that play with a brilliant attitude, to which is added some star individuals. Halfbacks Samuel Marques and Jeronimo Portela brought the talented backline into play at every opportunity; the back three of Rodrigo Marta, Raffaele Storti and Nuno Sousa Guedes caused their opponents huge problems while Nicolas Martins and Jose Madeira were exceptional.

Once again a Tier 2 team got the rough end of the officiating, several seat belt tackles and shoulder charges went unpunished while the Aussie centres lived offside. Despite those handicaps they deserve every plaudit for their endeavours.

Fiji may be feeling the pressure

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu has a crucial role to play in helping his team deal with rising expectations. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho/Photosport

Fiji appeared to be shrinking a little under the expectation following a great performance against Wales and their superb victory over Australia, as they were slightly fortunate to come through and beat Georgia 17-12 at the weekend.

The Pacific Islanders trailed 9-0 at the interval and looked leggy and laboured in a great deal of what they tried. When they lost Semi Radradra to a yellow card, things didn’t look promising.,But they demonstrated their character to strike with tries from captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi, though they still had to survive a disallowed try for the Georgians.

Fiji must beat Portugal in their final match to earn a place in the quarterfinals, but they would like to rediscover some of the free-flowing virtues, energy and accuracy that characterised their first two displays in the tournament before a potential knockout clash with England, whom they beat in August.

Ireland must stop Scotland’s strike-plays

Scotland’s Darcy Graham crosses for one of his four tries in the rout of Romania. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ireland might not have learned very much from Scotland’s 84-0 win over Romania but one thing that was very evident was a trademark move by teams coached by Gregor Townsend. He likes to get his scrumhalf, Ali Price in this case, to hit the inside centre, Cameron Redpath, with Ben Healy – who had a fine game at outhalf – on the loop, popping the ball to four-try scorer Darcy Graham.

Finn Russell ran this move in the previous game, using Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn coming off their respective wings. When it is done very close to the gainline and at pace it can be very effective. In fairness to Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby, he will be well aware of the Scottish strike-plays. The most effective way to stop them is to slow down breakdown ball.