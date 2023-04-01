Connacht make disappointingly tame exit from Challenge Cup as they are thrashed by Benetton

Benetton 41 Connacht 19

Connacht made a disappointingly tame exit from this season’s European Challenge Cup to a deserving Benetton in Treviso.

From start to finish the Italians had never delivered such complete a victory over Connacht, who were unusually poor for a team that had hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Italians, having first made the knock-out stages in Europe two seasons ago with a win over Agen, were dominant on their home turf in every facet of the game, but particularly the pack, led by Fredrico Ruzza. And in the Italian sunshine, the home side set out their stall early, dominating early possession at a fast and furious pace.

However, Connacht took control, breaking the stalemate in the 13th minute. From a scrum, Caolin Blade fed John Porch who, taking a great line between Umaga and Duvenage, broke into the 22. After recycling possession and some good work from Jack Aungier, eventually Leva Fifita fed Oliver who crashed over.

Although David Hawkshaw missed the conversion, Connacht were back on the attack soon after with John Porch crashing over three minutes later. From a patient build-up with O’Halloran involved, Blade slickly fed the Connacht fullback who scored a second, with Hawkshaw adding the extras for a 0-12 lead.

It signalled a response from the home side, who never looked back as they took advantage up front before exposing Connacht defence, and before the break they had racked up three tries from right wing Marcus Watson, fullback Rhyno Snith and left wing Edoardo Padovani, all converted by Umaga for a 21-12 half-time lead.

Connacht continued to cough up possession too easily, handling the initiative back to the home side, and they were ready to take advantage, when Watson exploited a huge gap in defence to stroll in from 10 metres, making it 26-12 with Umaga’s conversion wide.

Fourteen points down, Connacht were counting the cost of missed tackles and it did not get better when the home side strolled in for another try 52 minutes, originating from an excellent scrum. When Umaga opted for a long looping pass, Watson had an easy stroll to the line for the fourth try.

Connacht substitutes provided some impetus, and it was Cathal Forde who created the space for John Porch to finish, the replacement Forde also adding the conversion to narrow the gap 33-19.

However, Connacht’s failure to control possession handed the Italians the initiative again. A try from second row Federico Ruzza and an Umaga penalty after Conor Oliver was yellow carded was a deserved reward for the Italians who march into the quarter-finals.

Try sequence: 4m try Oliver 0-5; 16m try J Porch, Hawkshaw con 0-12; 21m Watson try, Umaga con 7-12; 28m Smith try, Umaga con 14-12; 38m Padovani try, Umaga con 21-12. HT 21-12; 46m try Padovani, 52m Watson try, Umaga con 33-12; 56m try J Porch, Forde con 33-19; 62m Ruzza try 38-19; 76m Umaga pen 41-19.

Yellow card: C Oliver (73).

Benetton: R Smith, E Padovani, N Brex, T Menoncello, M Watson, J Umaga, D Duvenage (c), N Tetaz, G Nicotera, T Pasquali, N Cannone, F Ruzza, S Negri Da Oleggio, M Lamaro, H Stowers. Replacements: S Maile for Nicoterra (50), M Zuliani for Stowers (54), F Alongi for Pasquali (59m), T Albornoz for Padovani (62), T Gallo for Tetiz, A Izekor for Lamaro, and R Favretto for N Cannone (all 69), A Garbisi for Menoncello (73).

Connacht: T O’Halloran, J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen, D Hawkshaw, C Blade (c), P Dooley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, S Fifita, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements: S Jennings for O’Halloran (39-41m), D Tierney Martin for Heffernan (HT), J Duggan for Dooley, S Hurley-Langton for Boyle and S Illo for Aungier (all 47), O Dowling for Fifita and Jennings for O’Halloran and Forde for Hawkshaw (all 55), K Marmion for Blade (57).

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).