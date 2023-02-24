Durban’s heat and humidity expected to be energy-sapping for Ulster

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Ulster, Kings Park, Durban, kick-off midday (Irish time)

Ulster look to have it all to do in this rearranged fixture – the original being postponed last October due to the province being struck down by illness – with Durban’s heat and humidity expected to be particularly energy-sapping for the visitors.

And even though the Sharks are without their frontline Springboks, their home record this season is largely intact with them only having lost twice at Kings Park in all competitions, while the Northern province looks to be under the cosh again after losing at Glasgow last week.

Since Scotstoun – Ulster’s third loss from their last four league games – the notion that Dan McFarland’s squad will be doing well to maintain their third place in the table has only gained traction largely thanks to this challenging encounter being then followed by a third straight away game awaiting them next Saturday in Cardiff.

McFarland has made a raft of changes from last week, with the most eye-catching being the selection of Jake Flannery at outhalf for what will only be his fourth involvement of the season and just a second starting place.

Wingers Craig Gilroy and Aaron Sexton are also handed rare involvements from the off, while the more familiar presence of Michael Lowry returns to the 15 jersey.

John Cooney also starts this week, as does Rory Sutherland, with Duane Vermeulen back in the side and leading the team in Durban.

Harry Sheridan packs down at lock for the first time after impressive displays at flanker, while John Andrew has unusually been given the nod over the benched Tom Stewart, the idea here presumably to give Ulster some impact of significance later in the game.

The Sharks have made three changes to their side – one which is enforced with the injured Aphelele Fassi missing at fullback – in the wake of taking maximum points at the Lions last weekend.

SHARKS: B Chamberlain; W Kok, F Venter, R Janse van Rensburg, T Abrahams; C Bosch, G Williams; N Mchunu, D Jooste, C Sadie; R Hugo, G Grobler; D Richardson, V Tshituka, P Buthelezi (capt).

Replacements: F Mbatha, D Bleuler, H Jacobs, E van Heerden, S Notshe, C Wright, L Cronje, Y Penxe.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Moore, A Sexton; J Flannery, J Cooney; R Sutherland, J Andrew, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor, H Sheridan; J Murphy, N Timoney, D Vermeulen (capt).

Replacements: T Stewart, A Warwick, G Milasinovich, C Izuchukwu, D McCann, D Shanahan, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).