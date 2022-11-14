Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan on shortlist for World Breakthrough Player of the Year

Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have both been named on the four-man shortlist for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, while Andy Farrell has been included in the nominations for Coach of the Year.

The 24-year-old Hansen only made his debut in Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Dublin and a week later announced himself on the world stage with his first test try when claiming Joey Carbery’s restart on the run and scoring against France in Stade de France.

Hansen has played in eight of Ireland’s 10 Tests so far this season, only missing the win away to England and the first Test defeat against the All Blacks through Covid, before returning to play a leading role in both subsequent wins over the All Blacks.

His skill set as a creative player have made him an integral part of the Irish game, and he’s added further tries in the wins over South Africa and Fiji.

Sheehan, also 24, came into the year having made his Irish debut the previous November against Japan, and also was a replacement in the win over Argentina. A replacement in the opening two Six Nations games against Wales and France, with Ronan Kelleher injured Sheehan then made his first Test start in the Six Nations win over Italy.

He had been the starting hooker ever since until being used as a replacement last Saturday against Fiji, playing an integral role in the series win in New Zealand and the victory over South Africa.

The Irish duo face stiff competition from England’s Henry Arundell and particularly the Italian fullback Ange Capuozzo, who scored twice on his debut against Scotland in the Six Nations and then set up the match-winning try as the Azzurri secured a first win against Wales in 15 years. He also scored two superb tries in their first-ever win over Australia in Florence last Saturday.

Farrell is also on a competitive shortlist which also features French head coach Fabien Galthié, the England women’s coach Simon Middleton and his New Zealand counterpart Wayne Smith, who is now probably favourite after guiding the Black Ferns to a sixth Rugby World Cup triumph in last Saturday’s dramatic final against England in Eden Park.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Mack Hansen (Ireland)

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Henry Arundell (England)

Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Maud Muir (ENG)

Vitalina Naikore (FIJ)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (NZL)

Ruby Tui (NZL)

World Rugby Coach of the Year

Andy Farrell, Ireland Men’s 15s

Fabien Galthié, France Men’s 15s

Simon Middleton England Women’s 15s

Wayne Smith, New Zealand Women’s 15s