Ireland stand firm against intense Springboks challenge to claim another memorable win

Mack Hansen celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Ireland's second try during the autumn international against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland 19 South Africa 16

So much for Ireland being soft, or not being able to stand up a team like this. Bravery comes in many forms in rugby. More than a little battered and bruised, and somewhat patchwork, by the start of the second half, not only did Ireland stand up to the physical assault, they kept playing ambitious rugby and seeking the spaces to conjure two tries and then withstand a furious Springboks backlash.

Punishing and pulsating in equal measure, it was also absorbing, and punctuated by stoppages, unnecessary piped music, injuries, contentious decisions and some sleight of hand and creative rugby, with even the Boks adding some of the latter in their desperation to retrieve the game. The Irish players really had to put their bodies on the line, and the crowd roared them on in the process.

The keys to the Irish win was their solid scrum and maul defence, which denied the Boks their preferred mode of intimidation and domination. Hats off to Paul O’Connell, John Fogarty and the forwards for that, and also their attacking flair.

READ MORE

[ Ireland vs South Africa: How the Irish players rated ]

With Stuart McCloskey, after an impressive first quarter, the unfortunate Conor Murray on his big day and Tadhg Furlong all gone by the interval, unexpected heroes turn up. Jimmy O’Brien came into a reshuffled midfield and this polished, versatile rugby player had a fine Test debut, while Jamison Gibson-Park belied his lack of game time this season by providing an impudent creative spark, and after his second-half scrummaging, it really is time to give Finlay Bealham a break.

The Boks went over the edge when Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit combined in a clear spear tackle on Mack Hansen, tipping him over the horizontal and driving him into the ground. It was gruesome to watch, but Kolbe only received a yellow card. He gets away with stuff that others don’t sometime.

The first half went largely according to the preordained script between these two sharply contrasting sides. True to type, the Springboks brought unrelenting physicality in their punishing hits, especially, and also carries.

They went to the lineout maul on five occasions, but the Irish defensive maul was excellent, holding them on four occasions, and another nearing half-time the pressure on the throw forced a knock-on by Eben Etzebeth which somehow all four officials managed to miss.

They also brought their blitz defence at maximum voltage, and so Ireland sought to go around them with decoy runners, pull backs and skips passes, and holding their width. They found space sometimes but long passes didn’t go to hand. It was dicey, but they had to roll the dice. It was also at times dangerous for their health. Johnny Sexton tipped on one pass for McCloskey to release Hugo Keenan.

Peter O’Mahony of Ireland battles for possession with Lood de Jager of South Africa in the lineout. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Getty Images

Sexton’s first of two first-half penalties came from Garry Ringrose reclaiming Murray’s lofted box-kick off second phase and Damian de Allende not rolling away.

Ireland had to withstand a punishing 17-phase attack before Damian Willemse levelled, and McCloskey was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the jackal, although he would soon earn one after tackling Jasper Weisse.

There followed the double spear tackle on Hansen by Kolbe and Du Toit which should have seen red. There were further tolls too, Murray tweaking or pulling something after a lovely dummy and break off a lineout, which led to Sexton making it 6-3. The centurion has rarely looked more crestfallen.

By then they’d also lost McCloskey, who also couldn’t believe his luck when departing with his forearm in a sling after a very impressive first quarter highlighted by one carry to take Ireland out of trouble. So O’Brien came on at outside centre, with Ringrose shifting inside.

Ireland came closest to a try when Dan Sheehan charged down Willemse’s kick, nudged the ball over the line and beat Jesse Kriel to the touchdown, but knocked on in doing so.

Willemse also had a bad miss from in front of the posts, meaning that after Kolbe returned he took over from in front of the posts to level matters with the last kick of the half.

So, two frontrunners had largely cancelled each other out, but it had seemed to be more on the Boks’ terms. Although they also lost Franco Mostert by half-time, Furlong could only limp to the interval as well, and a punishing half featuring countless stoppages had taken 56 minutes.

Yet with Bealham holding his own at scrum time, Ireland flew out of the blocks and made their push for the winning line. O’Brien made a big line break up the middle and with Sexton down receiving treatment Ringrose and Hansen became playmakers, the later also going through a hole created by Jamison Gibson-Park’s pass behind his back.

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse runs in a try late on at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Sexton tapped a penalty into the corner, to the raucous approval of the home fans, and as the maul was driven and also steered by the Boks pack toward the corner flag, Josh van der Flier touched down an inch from touch-in-goal.

Even better followed after Keenan brilliantly claimed a bomb, and Van der Flier pounced for a turnover after Gibson-Park’s box kick. Now it was off the cuff. James Ryan went in to scrumhalf, Andrew Porter transferred to Bealham and Gibson-Park cut inside the gap created by the shooters to link with Tadhg Beirne before Keenan and O’Brien put Hansen over in the left corner. Sexton couldn’t nail either of the touchline conversions.

Steven Kitshoff having been removed after being twice pinged for scrummaging at an angle, and it could have been three times, Ox Neche was promptly rewarded with a penalty for doing the same. But after the Irish maul defence generated a turnover to a thunderous roar, Nche was pinged at the next scrum.

Bealham was doing okay, save for one loose pull back to the deck and the Boks twice stretched the Irish defence, butchering one try when Etzebeth didn’t release before O’Brien’s superb tackle and Willemse knocked as Robert Baloucoune flew up.

But having been defiantly denied on both edges again, Mostert went up the middle to plough through Ryan’s tackle and reach out for the line to score.

However, the pantomime villain, Kolbe, delighted the crowd by missing a simple conversion. By contrast, Sexton, after going to the air successfully, was clenching the air after nailing an angled penalty for offside to make it a two-score game despite distractions from some Boks fans.

Their team wasn’t done, repeatedly winning the gainline with direct carries, before Willie le Roux (who made a big difference) passed the ball off the deck and the outstanding Etzebeth popped a basketball pass for Kurt-Lee Arendse to finish, although Kolbe’s conversion attempt was lamentable.

It was ironic to see Siya Kolisi complain about Ireland running down the clock, as it’s a staple diet of their game, and the match ultimately came down to the last lineout to the backdrop of The Fields and another interlude from the piped music.

Knowing the Boks would put up two jumpers in their last throw of the dice, Rob Herring took his time before deftly lobbing the ball in between them for Jack Conan to gather.

A few phases later Joey Carbery was kicking the ball dead to seal another famous Irish win again, and few have been braver.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Sexton pen 3-0; 9: Willemse pen 3-3; 36: Sexton pen 6-3; 40 (+1): Kolbe pen 6-6; (half-time 6-6); 46: van der Flier try 11-6; 50: Hansen try 16-6; 68: Mostert try 16-11; 74: Sexton pen 19-11; 76: Arendse try 19-16.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) for McCloskey (27 mins), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) for Murray (36), Finlay Bealham (Connacht) for Furlong (h-t), Rob Herring (Ulster) for Sheehan, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) for Beirne (both 63), Jack Conan (Leinster) for (68), Cian Healy (Leinster) for Porter (69), Joey Carbery (Munster) for Sexton (77).

SOUTH AFRICA: Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon); Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks); Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks); Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers); Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights); Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks, capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

Replacements: Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) for De Jager (35 mins), Vincent Koch (unattached) for Malherbe (46), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) for Hendrikse (52), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers) for Weisse, Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) for Arendse (both 54), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks) for Marx, Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks) for Kitshoff (both 57), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) for Du Toit, Arendse for Mapimpi (both 64).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).