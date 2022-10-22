Intriguing head-to-heads add further lustre to Leinster v Munster clash

Munster's Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne and Leinster's Caelan Doris in the thick of the action during last year's Pro14 clash at Thomond Park, Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ciaran Frawley

Ciaran Frawley: a talented and versatile footballer, he has made a big impact with Leinster. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Leinster Position: Fullback Age: 24 Height: 6′3″ Weight: 98kgs (15st 5lbs)

Leinster appearances: 59 Points: 188

Why he is so important? A penny for the thoughts of Jimmy O’Brien and Shane Daly who might reasonably have hoped for the respective 15 jerseys in this match to press claims for the green one given Hugo Keenan’s injury issues.

Frawley will give Leinster a second playmaker, a prodigious kicking option and a physical presence under the high ball, albeit that his aerial work is sure to be tested rigorously. He’s a very talented and versatile footballer but there is an onus on him here to be assured on both sides of the ball in a position he doesn’t play that often.

Quote unquote: “You don’t want to be that Jack of all trades. I suppose being versatile is good for getting you into a match-day 23. But I was naturally a [No] 10 the whole way up so hopefully everything will organically work out for me.” Frawley speaking during last summer’s Ireland tour to New Zealand.

Jack Crowley

Jack Crowley: possesses an all-round game that will be refined by playing in the marquee matches. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Club: Munster Position: Fullback Age: 22 Height: 6′1″ Weight: 89kgs (14st)

Munster appearances: 17 Points: 49

Why he is so important? The irony that he was given a chance to start two of three matches at outhalf on the Emerging Ireland tour because of an injury to Ciaran Frawley will not be lost on him.

There is no doubt Munster looked more fluent when he flitted in and out of the role as first receiver alongside Joey Carbery in the Bulls match. As he demonstrated in South Africa, Crowley possesses an all-round game that will be refined in playing in the marquee matches. His predominant experience as a fullback is playing there for Cork Con in the All Ireland League; this is a huge step up.

Quote unquote: “I am fortunate enough that I live out in the countryside, and I have a paddock next to my house that has goalposts. I have used it to practice for most of my teen life. It was my brother’s Christmas present back in 2007. They appeared in the field one morning.” Crowley on having to just hop over a fence to practice his place-kicking.

Caelan Doris

Caelan Doris: he seems to have a more pronounced impact on a game when he is playing number eight rather than blindside flanker. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Leinster Position: Number eight Age: 24 Height: 6′4″ Weight: 105kgs (16st 6lbs)

Leinster appearances: 57 Points: 40

Why he is so important? Playing in the position in which he can bring to bear his full range of skills, he generally seems to have a more pronounced impact on a game when he is playing number eight rather than blindside flanker.

Possesses the game smarts to pop up and make pivotal plays in midfield or the wider channels, an impact that also underlines his athleticism. He has the footwork to embarrass defenders. He can play the tighter role too, is good over the ball and works hard in defence. As he has demonstrated so capably, he is a big game player.

Trivia: His two Ireland tries to date came in consecutive matches against New Zealand and Argentina in last year’s November Test series.

Gavin Coombes

Gavin Coombes: is an excellent athlete for such a big man but also possesses huge power that makes him so difficult to stop. Photograph: Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Club: Munster Position: Number eight Age: 24 Height: 6′6″ Weight: 110kgs (17st 4lbs)

Munster appearances: 53 Points: 115

Why he is so important? There is no doubt that, like Doris, Coombes is much more effective as a number eight than when he was playing a subsidiary role as blindside flanker in the days of CJ Stander.

The Skibbereen native is an excellent athlete for such a big man but also possesses huge power that makes him so difficult to stop from close range. His ability to carry to and through the gain-line is pivotal to providing a platform from which Munster can attack. On a personal level he’ll get a crack at his two main rivals this evening – Jack Conan is on the Leinster bench – for the Ireland number eight jersey.

Trivia: He didn’t score a try in his first 13 matches for Munster but since then has 23 tries in the next 40 appearances including a brace last time out against the Bulls.