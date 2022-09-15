Jordie Barrett’s late try sinks Australia as New Zealand win classic

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks scores the match-winning try during The Rugby Championship. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Australia 37 New Zealand 39

Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as New Zealand edged Australia 39-37 in a Melbourne classic on Thursday to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year in succession and move a step closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

In a controversial finish at Docklands stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball off Australia scrumhalf Nic White for time-wasting as he was poised to kick the ball clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett who crossed at the left corner as a crowd of 53,245 at Docklands stadium gasped.

Barrett's cool finish secured the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup the All Blacks have held since 2003 with a match to spare.

In a clash featuring four yellow cards — three given to the hosts — All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho grabbed a try at the start of both halves, while outhalf Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan also crossed in a three-minute burst after the break.

The Wallabies rallied bravely with a late brace of tries by winger Andrew Kellaway and Pete Samu nearly brought the roof down with a stunning try assisted by Marika Koroibete in the 73rd minute.

The win keeps the defending champions the All Blacks top of the Rugby Championship table.

Argentina and South Africa face off in Buenos Aires on Saturday.