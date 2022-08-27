Japan beat Ireland women’s team in second Test in Tokyo

Japan 29 Ireland 10

Japan got revenge for their opening test defeat to Ireland with a 19 point victory in Tokyo to draw the series 1-1.

Ireland won the first Test 57-22, despite a slow start in that encounter, but conceded five tries on Saturday in a deserved Japan victory. Natasja Behan and Katie O’Dwyer crossed for Ireland’s tries on a disappointing day for Greg McWilliams’ team.

Behan went over in the corner for Ireland after just four minutes but the hosts led 12-5 at the interval after Rinka Matsuda crossed over for a second Japan try after 36 minutes.

They’d extended their lead to 22-5 before O’Dwyer scored Ireland’s second try on the hour mark. But any chance of an Irish comeback was ended six minutes later when Sachito Kato powered over from close range.

