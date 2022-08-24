Munster to host touring South Africa XV in November

Munster will take on a touring side for the first time in six years when they take on a South Africa XV face on Thursday, November 10th. The venue has yet to be determined but the Irish Examiner has reported the game will take place at the 45,000 capacity Pairc Ui Chaoimh, subject to GAA approval.

It will be the fourth occasion that Munster have taken on South Africa having previously done so in 1951 (6-11, Thomond Park), 1960 (3-9, Musgrave Park) and 1970 (9-25, Thomond Park).

Read more

[ Gordon D’Arcy: Priority for new Munster regime is a performance template, not trophies ]

[ Jack Carty named as Connacht captain for next season ]

The game will form part of the World Cup-winning Springboks’ Autumn Nations series which includes matches against Ireland, France, Italy, and England while a SA Select XV will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan said: “We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, who served as a member of Munster’s coaching staff with SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus between 2016 and 2017 said: “Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.”