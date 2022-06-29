Live - Maori All Blacks vs Ireland

Ireland start their tour of New Zealand with a clash against the Maori All Blacks. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Impho

So it begins. It’s the morning rugby fans have been waiting for for some time now as Ireland’s tour of New Zealand finally gets underway. Granted, it’s not the main event of the three-Test series against the All Blacks, but a a stern test against the Maori All Blacks awaits for a group of Irish players many see as not a million miles away from the first team.

Nathan Johns to take you through all of this morning’s goings on in Waikato. Get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) to let us know your thoughts on proceedings, but until things get underway at 8.05am, let’s crack on with some build-up.

18 mins: Frawley’s restart is excellent as Treadwell bats it back. Coombes makes ground before O’Brien’s late angle breaks the line before the offload puts Loughman into the 22. Frawley’s kick wide lands in the 22 but the bounce back is just out of the reach of Larmour as he can’t hang on with the line at his mercy. Big chance.

Maori All Blacks 8 Ireland 3

17 mins: TRY MAORI ALL BLACKS! The man who got them the platform with the 50:22 is the one to get the score! A simple change of direction from Weber at the breakdown catches Ireland down the short side. Ioane straightens to take out two defenders and after a quick recycle, there isn’t enough cover to stop Sullivan from crashing over. Ioane misses the conversion from out wide.

Maori All Blacks 8 Ireland 3

15 mins: Wow. O’Brien’s kick off the scrum is neither contestable nor finds grass and Sullivan punishes him, pinging a perfect 50:22 in behind Ireland’s cover.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

14 mins: Two good pieces of news for Ireland. Loughman has passed his HIA and is back on as the Maori make a mess of their lineout and give away the scrum. Not for the first time today, Joe McCarthy looks like he’s having a contact lens issue.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

13 mins: Conditions beginning to tell here as now the Maori spill in contact. Casey’s box is a good one for Earls to contest but Stevenson claims under pressure. Prendergast gives away the penalty for putting his hands where they shouldn’t on the deck.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

12 mins: Prendergast tries to throw an offload to Healy but the prop was already in ruck-clearing mode as it rebounds off his body forward. Ireland struggling to hold onto possession at the moment.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

11 mins: Prendergast is beaten at the jump at the front of the lineout and the Maori attack once more inside the Ireland half. Larmour comes flying up out of the line to force a quick pass and he gets the reward when his pressure forces a forward pass. He’s hurt his shoulder in the process but looks like it’s just a stinger.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

10 mins: The Maori continue to kick in behind but this effort from Sullivan is too heavy for any of his chasers. Ireland lineout inside their own 22.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

9 mins: Ireland get caught a touch narrow as Stevenson gets space out wide after Garden-Bachop made the initial bust. He kicks in behind but O’Brien is positioned well before he finds a decent touch with his clearing left boot.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

8 mins: It’s an easy kick inside the 22 and the two sides are level again.

Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3

6 mins: The Maori have broken into the 22 as Weber spots a mismatch down the short side, sending Stevenson running at the much slower McCarthy. Ireland fail to roll away at the breakdown and Josh Ioane will have an almost immediate chance to hit back off the tee.

Maori All Blacks 0 Ireland 3

5 mins: Ireland are on the board! Frawley slots that from the 10m line and just out to the right of the posts.

Maori All Blacks 0 Ireland 3

4 mins: First blood Ireland at the scrum. Lomax gets his feet too far behind him on the tighthead side and Barnes pings him once the scrum goes down. Frawley will have a shot here.

Maori All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

2 mins: Big first impact from Aki as he flies out of the line on first phase to put in a good shot on Proctor and force a spill. That was off a scrum where both sides actually managed to get a shove on. Frawley and Sullivan are involved in some afters but nothing too serious.

Maori All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

1 min: Sullivan goes to the air after a few Maori phases and O’Brien claims safely. Ireland immediatley go beind a forward pod as Hume finds half a gap with his first carry. Positive start for Ireland but then Larmour slips on the wet surface before the attack is stalled by a Loughman spill. It gets worse for the Munster prop as he looks like he has to go off for a HIA. Healy is on in his stead.

Maori All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

Right then nearly time to go. Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle for this one. Ciarán Frawley has the ball as the crowd counts us down, there goes the kick-off as Cian Prendergast makes the first tackle of the day on Proctor just outside the Maori 22.

Anthems and the haka are done. I have to say Bundee Aki looked particularly pumped up watching that. Understandably so. There’s also a nice touch from this Irish side as a green number 11 jersey is presented to the family of Sean Wainui, the former Chiefs wing who tragically died last October.

Mayo jerseys in the crowd. Classic.

Here come the two teams!

It’s cold and wet in Waikato. The first game of a long tour after a lot of travel, are we expecting some rust from Ireland?

What about the Maori then? As always with teams like this that don’t play regularly together, it’s tough to gauge what to expect. What we do know is that their halfback pairing of Brad Weber and Josh Ioane will be very dynamic. Shaun Stevenson provides plenty of finishing prowess out wide while their backrow brings some ball-carrying power, particularly in Crusaders number eight Cullen Grace.

Very proud moment for myself and my family. I’m a kid from South Auckland, not many opportunities come your way. I’m privileged to be here to be a part of this team and lead the boys out.

Of course, Bundee Aki captains Ireland in the first game he plays for his adopted nation in the country of his birth. Just to bring the full narrative full circle, the game today takes place at FMG Stadium Waikato, the home of Aki’s former Super Rugby franchise, the Chiefs. You can read his comments on the game here.

In terms of the Ireland team itself, it’s a who’s who of players not in the starting line-up during the Six Nations that fans have been crying out for to be involved. James Hume is definitely one to keep an eye on at outside centre since a fast, open game - likely given the style preferences of both sides - suits his footwork and ability to beat defenders.

Gavin Coombes returns from injury to finally get a start for Ireland as a reward for a stellar two years with Munster - he just has had no luck in the form of the two number eights ahead of him, Jack Conan and Caelan Doris.

Then in terms of the uncapped players, Jimmy O’Brien starts at fullback after a stellar campaign for Leinster, Ciarán Frawley is at outhalf, perhaps only due to a Harry Byrne niggle, Jeremy Loughman lines out at loosehead while big Joe McCarthy, heralded as someone with the size profile Ireland badly need at secondrow, lines out in the engine room. Connacht backrow Cian Prendergast is another who will garner plenty of eyeballs today.

Notably, Mike Lowry has recovered from a fractured cheekbone that ruled him out of the end of Ulster’s season to take a spot on the bench.

It’s been a bizarre tour in many ways. Covid has ravaged the All Blacks camp with players and coaches alike taken out of action. So far Ireland have been more fortunate in that just Mack Hansen - so far - has been known to test positive.

Iain Henderson is a non-Covid absentee as his knee injury has sent him on a flight home, depleting Ireland’s secondrow stocks.

What’s more, former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is now pitching in inside the All Blacks camp and with head coach Ian Foster missing the first Test as one of those with Covid, how much responsibility does that give Schmidt against his old side?

Here are today’s teams:

Maori All Blacks: Zarn Sullivan; Shaun Stevenson, Billy Proctor, Rameka Poihipi, Connor Garden-Bachop; Josh Ioane, Brad Weber (co-capt); Ollie Norris, Kurt Eklund, Tyrel Lomax; Josh Dickson, Isaia Walker-Leawere; Cameron Suafoa, Billy Harmon, Cullen Grace.

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Tamaiti Williams, Jermaine Ainsley, Maanaki Selby-Rickit, TK Howden, TJ Perenara, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, James Hume, Bundee Aki (capt), Keith Earls; Ciarán Frawley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole; Kieran Treadwell, Joe McCarthy; Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Michael Lowry.