Coney Island turns on the style in winning return at Ascot

Barry Geraghty secures win on Eddie Harty’s horse after year away from track
Barry Geraghty riding Coney Island clear the last to win The Sodexo Graduation Steeple Chase at Ascot. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Barry Geraghty riding Coney Island clear the last to win The Sodexo Graduation Steeple Chase at Ascot. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Coney Island returned from almost a year off with a stylish display in the Sodexo Graduation Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

A Grade One-winning novice for trainer Eddie Harty last season, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old had not been seen since being touched off by subsequent Irish National hero Our Duke at Leopardstown last Christmas.

Facing just two rivals on his comeback, one of those being the out-of-sorts More Of That, Barry Geraghty was content to bide his time on Coney Island at the rear of the field.

At the head of affairs, Paul Nicholls’s Adrien Du Pont, in receipt of 11lb, was keen in front and jumping well, going further clear with every leap.

However, just before turning into the straight, Geraghty began to gain ground as Adrien Du Pont’s stride shortened.

Suddenly the race changed complexion, with Coney Island (11-8) breezing to the front and eventually coming home unchallenged, leading to his odds being halved to 10-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power.

Harty said: “He won well, the second horse possibly went a little bit hard and paid the penalty in the last two furlongs.

“I’m delighted with my fellow, as he’s not run for a year. I’m grateful to Ascot for putting the race on and it’s a nice starting point.

“To pitch him in the Christmas Chase at Leopardstown was the only other alternative and that would have been quite hard.

“I’d imagine we’ll put him in the Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham Gold Cup and see how he goes from there, hopefully we get a trouble-free run with him this year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.