Churchill among 15 confirmations for York’s Juddmonte Stakes

Barney Roy, Churchill and Ulysses are the headline names among 15 confirmations for Wednesday’s Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses prevailed by just a nose from Richard Hannon’s Barney Roy in the Eclipse, and has since finished second behind Enable in the King George at Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien’s 2,000 Guineas hero Churchill will be having his first run over 10 furlongs as he bids to bounce back from a lacklustre fourth behind Barney Roy in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O’Brien also has Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher, Deauville, Lancaster Bomber and Taj Mahal in contention.

There are a handful of other Group One winners also in the mix with Decorated Knight, Nezwaah and My Dream Boat all previous scorers at the highest level.

Success Days, winner of the York Stakes last time out, Moonlight Magic, Desert Encounter, So Mi Dar and Shutter Speed all remain engaged at this stage.

Irish Derby one-two Capri and Cracksman could renew rivalries in the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes. Both colts are among 17 remaining possibles for the traditional St Leger trial.

However, while Capri heads the ante-post market for the season’s final Classic at Doncaster next month, Cracksman is not even entered, with John Gosden already having one eye on next year.

Capri is one of seven left in by Aidan O’Brien, with Spanish Steps and Venice Beach also among the potential Ballydoyle representatives.

Roger Charlton’s Royal Ascot winner Atty Persse, Andrew Balding’s Count Octave and Brian Meehan’s Raheen House are still in the mix.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Mirage Dancer, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Rekindling and Godolphin runner Best Of Days are others who could take their chance along with Khalidi, who has left Gosden to join Clive Cox.