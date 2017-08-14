BHA move to prevent no-hopers contesting Group One races

Ruling will come into force next year in both Flat and National Hunt racing
A minimum rating of 80 for Flat Group Ones and 130 for all non-novice Grade One chases and hurdles will apply from 2018. Photograph: Inpho.

A minimum rating of 80 for Flat Group Ones and 130 for all non-novice Grade One chases and hurdles will apply from 2018. Photograph: Inpho.

 

The British Horseracing Authority has moved to stop apparent no-hopers running in Group One races by introducing a minimum official rating to run at the top level.

The ruling, which will come into force from next year, means no horse rated less than 80 will be able to run in Group Ones, although it does not apply to two-year-old races.

For any horse that does not have a rating, the BHA handicapper will have the discretion to allow the horse to run if satisfied his or her performances merit a rating of 80 or above.

Diore Lia attracted plenty of attention ahead of her intended appearance in the Epsom Derby. The daughter of Yeats was a 500-1 shot for the premier Classic, but was free to run, although the BHA prevented apprentice Gina Mangan from taking the ride. Diore Lia was eventually ruled out of the race due to injury.

Similar changes have been made to Grade One races over jumps. A minimum rating of 130 will apply to all non-novice Grade One chases and hurdles and a minimum of 120 for Grade One novice chases. The proposal does not extend to Grade One novice hurdles, however.

Need for action

Ruth Quinn, director of international racing and racing development for the BHA, said: “The question of whether the races that form the pinnacle of our sport should require a minimum standard of competitiveness from equine participants is one that has been discussed in the past, but without an agreement being reached.

“Thanks to the PJA (Professional Jockeys Association) putting it back on the agenda, a further proposal was already being considered by the Flat Pattern Committee before the issues surrounding this year’s Derby put into clear focus the need for action to be taken.

“Introducing a minimum rating for these races has three clear benefits.

“Firstly, it will help protect the welfare of the human and equine participants in our major races by reducing the risk that comes with inferior horses competing against far superior opponents.

“Secondly, it will ensure that the risk of unsatisfactory results in these races is reduced by taking out the unknown factor and complications that can be caused in-running by an inferior horse.

“Finally, it will help preserve the reputation and public perception of our top races as crown-jewel events, ensuring the focus can remain on these races identifying and celebrating our sport’s champions.”

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.