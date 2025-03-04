Cian Collins eyes Jazzy Matty victory at Cheltenham Festival in memory of Michael O’Sullivan

Jazzy Matty is already a Cheltenham Festival winner and could now provide Cian Collins with the biggest moment of his training career if thriving again at Prestbury Park in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual.

It was in the hands of the late Michael O’Sullivan and when trained by Gordon Elliott that Jazzy Matty surged to success in the 2023 Fred Winter, forming the second leg of a memorable first-day double for the young jockey who tragically lost his life recently following a fall at Thurles in February.

Navan-based Collins is perhaps best known for overseeing the career of the durable mare Effernock Fizz, but acquired Jazzy Matty for €50,000 at the dispersal sale of previous owners Andy and Gemma Brown and now has a new stable star capable of taking him to the big festivals.

The six-year-old again showed his liking for the Cotswold undulations when a head second to Gavin Cromwell’s Path d’Oroux over the Grand Annual course and distance. Jazzy Matty is as short as 8-1 with the bookmakers for the day two handicap.

“He’s in great form and I couldn’t be happier with him and hopefully he gets a run in the Grand Annual, it might cut up some more so hopefully we get into it,” said Collins, who is very much a young trainer on the up.

“He ran nicely at the course in October and was wrong at the weights that day and he will be a lot better off this time. He loves Cheltenham and has a great record round there.

“It would be unbelievable if he could hit the frame and it’s great to even go there with a horse with a chance like him, hopefully we just get him there in good order on the day and can get a good run out of him.”

On the prospect of Jazzy Matty being a fitting winner in O’Sullivan’s memory, Collins added: “It would be very special if he could go there and do that, so we’ve got our fingers crossed”. −AP