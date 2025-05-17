Hewick aiming to make it third time lucky in French Champion Hurdle

After finishing second and fourth on two previous visits, Hewick will try to finish first in Saturday's French Champions Hurdle in Auteuil. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The remarkable Hewick will try to make it third time lucky in Saturday’s French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil.

Runner-up to Losange Bleu in last year’s Grande Course De Haies d’Auteuil, and fourth in the race in 2023, Hewick is back for another crack at the €390,000 feature, which is off at 3.25 Irish time and live on Sky.

Even by the unlikely standards already achieved by “Shark” Hanlon’s €850 bargain buy during his career, victory in France’s biggest hurdles contest might constitute a peak.

He is the sole Irish contender in an eight-runner contest where local star Losange Bleu is favourite to defend his title. Benie Des Dieux was Ireland’s last winner six years ago.

READ MORE

Also lining up is the Paul Nicholls-trained Monmiral, last year’s Cheltenham Festival winner, who is part-owned by Alex Ferguson and has been supplemented into the race. Nicholls won the “Grande Course” in 2016 with Ptit Zig.

Cork-born jockey Gavin Sheehan is again on board Hewick, having guided him into eighth in last month’s Grand National at Aintree. Sheehan’s only other spin on the hugely popular veteran was when successful in the 2023 King George at Kempton.

“He’s a wonderful horse. I said if he won the Grand National, they probably would have made a movie out of him!” Sheehan said.

“Having had that run last year and that experience will help. It’s different racing over there, a different style. I’ve rode in it before and it’s a straightforward track. The only difference is they have a hurdle on a bend. The drier the ground the better for him as well,” he added.

Bookmakers rate Hewick a general 11/4 second favourite to challenge the odds-on Losange Bleu.

Sunday’s €900,000 highlight at Auteuil is the Grand Steeple-Chase De Paris, off at 3.05.

There will be no Grade One jumps action in Ireland for more than five months, but the relentless National Hunt circus rolls into Wexford on Saturday.

In the wake of Rachael Blackmore’s retirement earlier this week, Darragh O’Keeffe continues to be busy picking up the bulk of rides for Henry De Bromhead, and Aspire Tower looks the one to beat in the novice chase.

The last of O’Keeffe’s six rides at Wexford is Pebble Bleu in the handicap chase, where the course hurdles winner Kiln Time has just a second start over fences. Inexperience is an obvious concern but a mark of 81 over fences looks exploitable for Harry Kelly’s runner.