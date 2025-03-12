Limerick programme switched to clash with Cheltenham Festival after request from trainers

Limerick Racecourse: The card featuring the Grade Three Irish Stallion Farms Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle clashes with Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Horse Racing Ireland has said it will review the success or otherwise of placing an Irish fixture at Limerick on Thursday.

The card featuring the Grade Three Irish Stallion Farms Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle clashes with Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Irish fixtures during the biggest National Hunt festival of the year are not unknown but usually occur if St Patrick’s Day occurs during Cheltenham.

Explaining the meeting’s switch from its usual date this weekend, HRI’s Director of Racing, Jonathan Mullin said: “It would have been a request from the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association originally, ahead of the fixture list for 2025, to consider a meeting during Cheltenham.

“Obviously there are no fixtures for a lot of Irish trainers then and why should the whole thing stop.

“That was considered, and expressions of interest were sought from racecourses. Limerick applied for it and are going to try for a year and see if it works for them.”

The inevitable drawback is how a valuable Grade Three worth €30,500 will struggle for any kind of prominence during Cheltenham week. Racing TV will have coverage of Limerick in addition to the festival.

A total of 99 declarations have been made over eight races at Limerick with a dozen lining up for the big race.

Cheltenham’s Thursday opener had been considered for Henry de Bromhead’s Tareze but she lines up instead at Limerick.

An easy winner of a Listed race at Navan on her last start, Tareze carries a penalty for her black-type success against some smart mares including Familiar Dreams and Dream On Baby.

De Bromhead has four runners at Limerick including Its Bilbo in the opener and the point-to point winner Fruit de Mer in the bumper. Ray Barron takes off a valuable 5lbs.

Limerick: 12.30- Its Bilbo 1.00- Tareze 1.34- Master Of The Sums 2.14- Custom Taylor 2.54- My Gaffer 3.34- Big Debates 4.14- Without Exception (Nap) 4.54- Fruit de Mer

Nap and Double- Without Exception & Master Of The Sums