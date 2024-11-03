Aidan O’Brien ends mixed fortune Breeders’ Cup with record number of winners

Rossa Ryan celebrates after Starlust's victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar in California. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

If Breeders’ Cup 2024 proved something of a ‘curate’s egg’ for Aidan O’Brien, the Irishman still wound up US racing’s showpiece event of the year with a new record.

Friday night’s successes for the two-year-old stars Lake Victoria and Henri Matisse took O’Brien to 20 Breeders’ Cup wins in all, matching the renowned veteran trainer D Wayne Lukas. He is one ahead of both Chad Brown and Bob Baffert.

It is an astonishing haul for an overseas trainer who on Sunday was officially crowned Ireland’s champion trainer for a 27th time – and a 26th year in a row – on the final day of the season at the Curragh. O’Brien is also champion trainer in Britain this year, for the seventh time in his career.

Friday night also saw Co Meath trainer Ger Lyons break his duck at the meeting as Magnum Force landed the first of 14 Grade One prizes in all at Del Mar in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The breakthrough winner was ridden by Colin Keane who made it back to the Curragh to lift his sixth Irish jockeys’ title.

The day one Irish hat-trick wasn’t added to in Saturday night’s action where City Of Troy’s Classic eclipse proved a bitter disappointment for the O’Brien team.

However, two European winners included Starlust’s Turf Sprint success under Galway rider Rossa Ryan.

The 24-year-old from Tuam secured the biggest win of his career on board Bluestocking in last month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and again teamed up with English trainer Ralph Beckett for Starlust.

The 20-1 outsider came from the back of the field to spring a surprise and survive a dramatic stewards’ inquiry after bumping the South African runner Isivunguvungu inside the final furlong.

“It wasn’t the plan, Ralph left it up to me. I jumped well, Ralph said over five try to jump well but after half a furlong take a little pull. Luck was on my side today, the gap opened, and he took it well,” Ryan said.

“By the top of the straight I thought we would be in the first four, but they couldn’t hold that frenetic gallop and it just played into my hands.”

Saturday night’s other European success was Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance who repeated his 2022 victory in the $5 million Turf.

William Buick had the Charlie Appleby-trained stalwart prominent throughout and his kick off the final bend proved decisive to holding on by a neck. He is the first horse to win the Turf twice in non-consecutive years.

The Ballydoyle pair Luxembourg and Wingspan finished out of the money. However, the outcome was marred by the death of the English runner Jayarebe who suffered an apparent heart attack after passing the line.

“We know what this sport is like and how brave these horses are. I feel extremely sorry for the connections and for the horse himself,” Appleby said of Jayarebe.

“It’s a tough game with this side of it and it makes you appreciate it when a horse like [Rebel’s Romance] does it at the age of six. It shows how tough these horses are and how much they enjoy it,” he added.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna didn’t enjoy a clear passage in the big Mile contest on turf where Godolphin’s favourite Notable Speech was forced to settle for third behind the local star More Than Looks.

Content failed to fire in the Filly & Mare Turf and Aidan O’Brien’s Yorkshire Oaks winner could finish only sixth behind the Canadian runner Moira. Godolphin’s Cinderella’s Dream failed to get an opening in time and was a fast-finishing runner-up.