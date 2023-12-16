JP McManus could get some racing money back at Cheltenham after €32m GAA donation

The €86,000 first prize for Saturday’s Cheltenham feature might only cover three Sligo clubs as part of JP McManus’s remarkable million Euro per county donation to the GAA but success at the home of jump racing has always seemed priceless to the billionaire owner.

The GAA is playing catch-up with National Hunt racing, which has long since been the biggest benefactor of McManus’s largesse, and more than 40 years after his first Cheltenham festival winner it is victory in Prestbury Park that’s still the renowned businessman’s biggest dividend.

Through a record nine Champion Hurdle victories, and a priceless Gold Cup success with his home-bred Synchronised in 2012, the corner of Gloucestershire has proved central to the many stories about him, including in the betting ring.

Saturday’s Virgin Bet December Gold Cup carries nothing like the same lustre as the real thing. But it is the second of Cheltenham’s big pre-Christmas handicaps and history shows how much McManus relishes teasing out such puzzles in his own favour.

The shape of the race alone will encourage many to believe he has an edge.

The scale of the task facing topweight Fakir D’oudairies is underlined by how it is 50 years since a winner has humped 12st to victory. It may well not be beyond the four-time Grade One hero although eyes will be drawn to how his presence puts So Scottish on an attractive racing weight.

Throw in how he is Mark Walsh’s pick to ride, that he is handled by the ultra-shrewd Emmet Mullins, as well as just the sight of McManus’s famous silks, and it’s unlikely any layers will be prepared to take chances with So Scottish.

If the theory appears sound enough, the horse’s ultimately disappointing eclipse behind Seddon at the festival in March might mean it isn’t quite as straightforward to put the premise into practice.

The Paul Nicholls pair Monmiral and Il Ridoto shape as valid contenders to try to follow up on Stage Star’s impressive Paddy Power Gold Cup victory last month. However, there is a line though So Scottish’s form with Boothill last season that suggests a big handicap pot like this is in him.

Gavin Cromwell runs bottomweight Hurricane Georgie in the big race while elsewhere on the card, John McConnell’s Moon D’orange is the Irish hope for the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices Trial Hurdle.

Perhaps the most interesting contest of a busy domestic weekend will be Sunday’s Navan finale.

The Listed Future Champions Bumper has a record that lives up to its title with luminaries such as Don Cossack, Samcro and Envoi Allen on its roll of honour. All were trained by Gordon Elliott who has two chances this time at winning for a seventh time in eight years.

Elliott runs a pair of Gigginstown-owned four-year-olds with particular focus likely on Jalon D’oudairies who justified a tall home reputation when scoring at Fairyhouse.

However, up against him, and carrying the same weight, is the two-years older Redemption Day who chased home Facile Vega in Punchestown’s Champion Bumper last season.

Hunter’s Yarn is one of Paul Townend’s two Fairyhouse rides on Saturday and the champion jockey has opted to head to Thurles for another pair of spins a day later. They include Fun Fun Fun who should be hard to beat in a Listed mares novice hurdle.

In other news, Townend is likely to be in St Stephen’s Day action aboard Allaho in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Allaho, who returned to action after injury with a workmanlike victory at Clonmel last month, has been installed a 7-2 shot by some firms in a King George market topped by Gerri Colombe.

“He was obviously off the track for a year and a half [prior to Clonmel]. He’s been a brilliant horse for us, and you’d hope that he’s going to be in good enough shape to compete and do a decent job,” said Richard Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud who own Allaho.