Aidan O’Brien’s Unquestionable has all the answers at Breeders’ Cup

Ryan Moore and Unquestionable go clear to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Aidan O’Brien enjoyed a one-two in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf as Unquestionable led home Mountain Bear in the Grade One race at Santa Anita in California.

There was a change of plan when stablemate River Tiber was unable to compete in the contest on veterinary advice, meaning Ryan Moore took the ride on Unquestionable in place of Frankie Dettori.

The former horse was expected to be a contender, but in his absence it was Unquestionable who strode to a decisive success as Mountain Bear was steered to the runner-up spot by 20-year-old Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

O’Brien and Moore have farmed this race since its inception in 2007, with Unquestionable their sixth victor following Wrote, George Vancouver, Hit It A Bomb, Mendelssohn and Victoria Road.

Moore took up a position on the inside aboard Unquestionable before switching to the middle of the track to launch his run at the top of the straight.

Unquestionable responded in style, grabbing the lead inside the final furlong and edging clear of the field to improve on his second in the Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp last time out.

Moore said: “He’s only run one bad race but he had a legitimate excuse as he missed the break and pulled off a shoe.

“He’s always held his form and ran a very good race in the Lagardere. The step up in trip suited him today.

“He should have more room for progression as he doesn’t ride like a sharp two-year-old and will be better as he grows into his frame.

“When the opportunity came to get some cover I was always happy. He got to the front earlier than ideal but I was always in control.”

O’Brien added: “Ryan gave him a beautiful ride. He looks like he could be a French Guineas type horse, he’s lovely to look forward to going forward.”

Mountain Bear was pushed widest of all on the turn but fairly flew home to take second, although he finished lame with O’Brien reporting the colt to have suffered a leg injury, from which he is expected to fully recover.

He said: “Mountain Bear has a non-displaced condylar fracture, we will get a cast on him for four weeks. He’s down in the barn now. I imagine he won’t travel until he’s sound again.”