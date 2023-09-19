Former champion jockey Oisín Murphy set for four rides at Listowel festival

Oisín Murphy: 'I’ve always said I would love to ride in Kerry, either in Killarney or Listowel.' File photograph: Inpho

Oisín Murphy is going home to Kerry on Tuesday where the triple-British champion jockey will have four rides on Day Three of the Listowel festival.

The 28-year-old Killarney native has never ridden in his native county before but adds some stardust to the Harvest Festival action.

Once billed as a potential successor to Frankie Dettori as racing’s best-known figure, Murphy is stepping in after hopes the Italian might ride at Listowel this week were dashed due to reported differences over appearance money.

Combining with O’Brien

“I can’t wait. I’ve never ridden anywhere in Ireland other than in the Curragh and Leopardstown. I’ve always said I would love to ride in Kerry, either in Killarney or Listowel. But I’ve never had the chance. When the opportunity came up, I just said to myself, ‘If I can, I will,” said Murphy.

The classic-winning rider teams up with Aidan O’Brien’s Old Faithful in an intriguing juvenile conditions event.

Ger Lyons runs Spanish Flame and Curragh maiden winner Tamrat in this although they must concede weight to Old Faithful.

The Ballydoyle horse was confidently expected to break his maiden at Gowran last time but after a slow start he never looked happy and appeared unbalanced in the straight. The weight concession now he receives, however, could prove important.

Tuesday’s programme is billed as a Student Day and has a nine-furlong Listed contest as a feature.

Joseph O’Brien’s Miramis won a Listed contest over seven furlongs at Galway before belying 22-1 odds in a Group Three at Tipperary last time when third to Clever And Cool and Matilda Picotte.

She is up a couple of furlongs for this Listowel Stakes but won over the trip last year when trained by Sheila Lavery.

Joseph O’Brien has two at opposite ends of the ratings for the mile handicap and bottomweight Just An Hour looks an interesting contender.

The Killarney maiden winner hasn’t run since disappointing in Royal Ascot’s Britannia. This is his first start back after being gelded and he also sports first-time cheek-pieces.

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

In other news, Aidan O’Brien has confirmed the Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance won’t run again this season.

Last seen finishing third to her stable companion Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks, no plans have been made yet about whether Savethelastdance will continue her racing career as a four-year-old.

O’Brien also underlined how any decision on paying out €120,000 to add Continuous to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe won’t be made until next week.

The supplementary stage is on Wednesday week while the Leger hero already holds an entry in next month’s Champion Stakes at Ascot.

“He seems to be fine, [but] we don’t [make plans] until a week or so ever,” said O’Brien. “He has a lot of alternatives, really, anywhere. We’ll just see how he is … I suppose.”