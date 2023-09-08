David Egan aiming for perfect Leger homecoming on board Eldar Eldarov

Jockey David Egan celebrates after Eldar Eldarov's win in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster in 2022. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Just a handful of runners line up for Sunday’s Champions Festival highlight at the Curragh where jockey David Egan bids to secure a famous homecoming victory on Eldar Eldarov.

Egan, 24, grew up in Kildare and rode out on the Curragh for his grandfather Dessie Hughes before beginning an apprenticeship in England.

Having tasted international success at the highest level on board Mishriff in 2021, Egan now has a shot at Group One glory back home in the Comer Group Irish St Leger.

Only five declarations make this the smallest Leger field since Wicklow Brave shocked the 1-7 favourite Order Of St George in 2016.

READ MORE

If it is a disappointing turnout for the €600,000 focal point of a bumper Group one programme, then the presence of last year’s winner Kyprios is sure to attract attention.

That Leger defeat of Hamish was one leg of a perfect 2022 that culminated with Kyprios putting up a sensational staying performance in the Cadran at Longchamp, winning by 20 lengths despite drifting alarmingly across the track in the closing stages.

A serious leg injury in the spring delayed Kyprios’s return to now, although Ryan Moore stays loyal despite stable companion Emily Dickinson also lining up.

It’s a formidable Ballydoyle combination but the prospect of quick ground conditions could put Eldar Eldarov in the reckoning.

Winner of last year’s Queen’s Vase on fast going, the Roger Varian-trained stayer subsequently gave Egan a first Classic victory in the Doncaster Leger.

He has failed to score this season and had to miss out on a trial race at the Curragh last month after getting upset in transit.

However, if getting to HQ unscathed this time, Eldar Eldarov should get his ideal conditions and put it up to the Ballydoyle pair.

Half the field for the Al Basti Flying Five are British based including last year’s winner Highfield Princess, who like Kyprios will try to win back-to-back. Bouttemont is a rare French-trained sprinter lining up in Ireland as well.

Highfield Princess and the three-year-old Bradsell are meeting for the third time this year. The youngster got the better of things by a length at Royal Ascot while the mare was best of the rest behind Live In The Dream in York’s Nunthrope last month.

The Curragh is a stiffer five-furlong test than York which could tip things Bradsell’s way overall.

Aidan O’Brien’s all-powerful two-year-old team looks to dominate the pair of Group One juvenile events.

City Of Troy’s third career start is the focal point of the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes where he clashes with the Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte.

That Group One success has been the highlight of a remarkable season to date for Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray and the AMO racing operation.

Nevertheless, City Of Troy’s potential looks unlimited and his Superlative victory at Newmarket in July lived up to the race title. Right now, the racing world looks to be at City Of Troy’s feet, including a possible attempt at dirt in November’s Breeders’ Cup.

Ylang Ylang tops a Ballydoyle trio for the Moyglare which O’Brien last won with Love in 2019.

It looks an up to par Moyglare with the impressive English filly Fallen Angel taking her chance against a field that also includes Willie McCreery’s Debutante winner Vespertilio.

McCreery memorably secured Group One success at the very first Champions Weekend with Fiesolana in 2014 and Vespertilio could emerge as the big threat to Ylang Ylang.

Both Aidan and Joseph O’Brien also have a Group One target in Paris on Sunday.

Above The Curve (Christophe Soumillon) and Ballydoyle’s Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart (James Doyle) line up in the €600,000 Prix Veremille at Longchamp, off at 2.50 Irish-time.

Doyle also teams up with O’Brien Snr’s Greenland in the Prix Niel and Hispanic in a Group Three on the ‘Arc trials’ card.