Rachael Blackmore says honorary MBE ‘a privilege to receive’

Rachael Blackmore after winning the Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle on Inthepocket during the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Photograph: PA Wire

Rachael Blackmore has spoken of her pride at being made an honorary MBE for her services to sport.

Honorary MBEs are awarded to those who are from outside of the UK but who excel in their field in Britain.

“It’s an honour to see my racing achievements being recognised in this way,” said Betfair ambassador Blackmore.

“I have had some of the best days of my career racing in England. Cheltenham and Aintree have provided me with incredibly special days that I will never forget.

“I feel so lucky to get to ride the horses that I do, this award really is a privilege to receive.”

Blackmore has become a household name in recent years after turning professional relatively late in jockey terms.

From Tipperary, Blackmore had her first winner in 2011, winning the conditional riders’ title as recently as 2017, becoming the first woman to do so.

Since then it has been one success story after another for the 33-year-old, with a first Cheltenham Festival victory coming on A Plus Tard in 2019.

It was in 2021 that her achievements reached the front pages, though, winning the first of two Champion Hurdles on Honeysuckle and being crowned leading rider at Cheltenham with six winners.

A month later her fame reached new heights when she won the Grand National on Minella Times, then in 2022 she added the Gold Cup on A Plus Tard. – PA