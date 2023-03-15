Cheltenham Festival: Impaire Et Passe keeps up Willie Mullins’s Ballymore dominance

Paul Townend riding Impaire Et Passe celebrates winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Impaire Et Passe produced a devastating performance to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in Wednesday’s opening race.

Despite being the talking horse of the pre-festival preview circuits he was usurped as favourite shortly before the tapes went up by Paul Nicholls’s Hermes Allen and allowed to go off at 5-2.

The winner, runner-up Gaelic Warrior and Barry Connell’s Good Land were all marking each other in mid-division for the most part as Champ Kiely gave Hermes Allen a lead at the front end.

But when Hermes Allen moved up to eyeball Champ Kiely and forced the pace to quicken four out, the pack were edging their way closer to the action and as the runners descended towards two out, it was clear Paul Townend had plenty of horse underneath him.

Taking the brave route up the inner, the five-year-old was soon in the clear and Townend simply had to keep his mount’s momentum moving forwards as he scooted up the hill to return a six-and-a-half-length verdict.

Gaelic Warrior and Champ Kiely filled the podium positions for the Closutton yard, as Mullins enhanced his fine record in the race, registering his sixth victory and following up Sir Gerhard’s triumph 12 months ago.