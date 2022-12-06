Trainer Ronan McNally found to have ‘concealed the true ability of horses’

Dreal Deal being led in by Ronan and Tiernan McNally after winning The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in January 2021. Photograph: Caroline Norris/Inpho

Armagh trainer Ronan McNally has been found to have breached an extensive list of racing rules after details of a long-running investigation into the improvement in form of some of his horses was released on Tuesday by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

McNally, who owns a kitchen fitting business, and holds a restricted licence to train up to eight horses, has hit the headlines in recent years with a number of his horses winning after being heavily backed.

They include Dreal Deal who landed a massive gamble at Navan in September of 2020 after being backed from 20-1 to 6-4 favourite.

A stewards enquiry on the day heard evidence from the National Hunt handicapper that Dreal Deal’s performance was an improvement “in excess of two stone” on his previous form.

Dreal Deal subsequently won his next five races including on the flat at Limerick a month later. That performance was also referred for further investigation as the flat handicapper said it showed improvement “in the region of two stone” on previous form.

The IHRB today released details of their lengthy investigation after an appeals and referrals panel hearing chaired by Justice Brian McGovern was held over four days in October uncovering numerous breaches of the rules of racing in a case that is set to rock the sport.

Evidence was heard from McNally who has been found to have conducted the training and running of his horses in a manner prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, including breaching “Non-Trier” rules.

The panel said it has been proved that McNally conspired with the Co Cork-based point-to-point handler Ciaran Fennessy “to engage in a corrupt and fraudulent practise in relation to the passing of inside information for betting purposes and/or concealing the true ability of horses in order to obtain handicap marks not reflective of their ability.”

[ Trainer Ronan McNally secures adjournment of IHRB referral hearing until October ]

As well as passing information about the condition and wellbeing of Dreal Deal to allow others profit from betting on the horse with a betting organisation, McNally was found to have concealed his ownership of horses in other training yards.

He was also found to have organised the manipulation of official handicap ratings for two other horses, All Class and Full Noise, while treating the rules of racing in a “cavalier manner.”

The panel found that on the balance of probabilities McNally failed to lodge the correct ownership details with Horse Racing Ireland before entering/running the horses All Class, Full Nosie and Petrol Head in a series of races from 2019 to 2021.

Another trainer David Dunne was found to have conspired with McNally to conceal the ownership of All Class and Full Noise. The panel concluded Dunne failed to lodge the correct ownership details of those two horses, as well as Petrol Head, in 36 races.

Fennessy, a former leading point to point rider based near Fermoy, was found to have passed on inside information regarding the condition of horses to third parties.

The panel decided he passed inside information about “the condition and wellbeing of Dreal Deal to allow others to profit from betting on the horse with a betting organisation.”

In the face of such extensive breaches of the rules, the penalties could be severe but the panel said a date for delivering sanctions “will be set in due course” with a full written decision issued thereafter.

In the meantime, both McNally and Dunne are able to enter horses and race them.

McNally has been contacted by The Irish Times for comment.