Magical Lagoon aimed at Group One glory in Japan for trainer Jessica Harrington

Magical Lagoon, ridden by Shane Foley, on the way to winning the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh in July. File photograph: PA

Jessica Harrington’s big-race focus will extend to Japan this Sunday morning when her Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon tries to secure another Group One prize.

The hugely valuable Queen Elizabeth II Cup takes place at the Hanshin racetrack in the west of Japan and is worth €1 million to the winner.

In addition, there is a potential US$700,000 (€699,000) bonus open to the sole overseas entry as the Irish Oaks is among a list of 10 top European and American prizes, the winners of which can secure an additional major pay-off if successful in the QEII Cup.

It has helped tempt Harrington into sending her latest classic scorer to the other side of the globe as she tries to break new international ground.

The pioneering 75-year-old Irish woman, who has won almost every major National Hunt prize in Ireland and Britain, has transformed into a major top-flight influence on the flat in recent years.

Group One success in Ireland, Britain and France has been provided by leading stars such as the 2018 Horse of the Year, Alpha Centauri.

In the mix

Magical Lagoon added to that tally with her own classic success at the Curragh in July when proving half a length too good for Toy.

Her only subsequent start came in the Yorkshire Oaks when fifth, beaten 5½ lengths, behind Arc heroine Alpinista.

The runner-up in that race was Tuesday who landed last Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare in Keeneland.

That puts Magical Lagoon into the mix of top-class European form that will be put to the test in the 47th running of the QEII Cup.

The 2,200m race (approximately 11 furlongs) is run at the right-handed Hanshin track due to building work at the Kyoto course also in the west of the country. It is Japan’s sole top-class race restricted to fillies and mares aged three or over.

The last international star to beat the locals was Ed Dunlop’s Snow Fairy who won back-to-back in 2010-2011 under Ryan Moore.

Harrington’s number-one jockey Shane Foley is expected to arrive in Japan on Wednesday to take the ride.

Her daughter and assistant, Kate, is overseeing preparations on the ground in Hanshin and told local media she is happy with Magical Lagoon’s readiness.

After a canter on Monday morning, Harrington said: “She did a longer and stronger bit today, got a nice good blow into her, and we’re very happy. She also did the stall. She was good.

“We walked on the turf course to go to the gate and the turf was good and quick ground. We have maybe a little bit more grass cover in Ireland but, overall, I think the track was in very good condition.

“She did a lot today, jumping out of the stall and I’m happy where she is physically and mentally and in her overall work. She’s just taking it all in her stride.”

Harrington also added: “Her coat is really good, her condition is great. The girls [staff] did a great job, they were really happy with her in quarantine.

“I’m very impressed with the Hanshin racecourse, beautiful facilities and the track looks to be in really good condition.”

Respectable showing

At the end of Ireland’s flat season on turf at Naas on Sunday, the Harrington team had racked up 59 winners worth more than €1.7 million in prize money, putting her fourth in the trainer’s championship.

Dermot Weld’s flat campaign was interrupted by a virus problem, yet he still wound up in seventh place in the trainer’s table with 22 winners worth more than €1.1 million.

They included a classic with Homeless Songs as well as the promise of more top-class success in 2023 through the unbeaten Moyglare winner Tahiyra.

Without leaving home, the Aga Khan-owned filly tightened her grip to as low as 5-2 favourite over the weekend in some lists for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

That was due to Meditate, the filly she beat in the Moyglare, easily winning at the Breeders’ Cup in Keeneland on Friday night.

“She [Tahiyra] is on her winter break; 48 hours after she won [Moyglare] we decided she’d go on holiday and have a nice break. I think it will stand to her, to have made that hard call immediately after she won the Group One – off on holidays and gone,” said Weld.

“She’s a filly that will grow and develop. She just needs to grow and develop and strengthen a little bit more,” he added of the half-sister to Tarnawa.