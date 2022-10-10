Michael O’Leary well represented as jump racing action returns at Punchestown

Davy Russell celebrates after winning on Galvin last year: the Grade One-winning horse returns to action in a Grade Three on Wednesday at Punchestown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A sure sign of a changing of the seasons is the return of jumps action at Punchestown on Tuesday. It is the first of a two-day programme that sees the Grade One winner Galvin return to action in a Grade Three on Wednesday.

His trainer Gordon Elliott is quick out of the blocks at what is known as the home of Irish National Hunt racing with 11 contenders on Tuesday’s card. In contrast, his great rival Willie Mullins has a single runner.

Selective watering has been taking place at the Co Kildare track, although the going hasn’t prevented a formidable challenge from one familiar source.

Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud colours may not be as ubiquitous as they were prior to the Ryanair boss’s 2019 announcement of a wind-down of operations.

However, his Grade One winner Abacadabras is in action on Tuesday as is his £175,000 (€199,000) purchase Cool Survivior.

Perhaps the most significant appearance of all, however, is that of O’Leary’s French purchase Bestaline in the opening three-year-old hurdle.

This one was successful on his sole start in France in May and is clearly sharp enough to make an Irish debut in a race that threw up the subsequent 2020 Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios.

Abacadabras has almost a stone in hand of Darver Star in a later conditions hurdle and with a recent run under his belt he looks hard to oppose.

In other jumping news, Irish jockey Robbie Dunne returns to action with three rides at Hereford on Tuesday.

Dunne has been out of action for 10 months having been suspended for bullying and harassing his colleague Bryony Frost.

An independent British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel found in December that Dunne had broken the rules covering conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing for a number of incidents between February and September of 2020.

Originally suspended for 18 months, with three suspended, the ban was cut to 10 months on appeal and technically finished on Sunday.

Dunne’s first ride back is on the Ian Williams-trained Ernesto in a four-runner handicap hurdle over an extended three miles.

“It is good to see him getting rides. Robbie made a mistake. He knows he made it and it will be great to have him back on board,” Williams said.

“He is a great team player and he’s been very useful to myself and the team while he has been unemployed,” Williams said.